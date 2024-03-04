Gov. Tony Evers Expands Wisconsin Child Tax Credit, Boosting Family Budgets and Workforce

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has taken a significant step towards alleviating the financial burden of child care for families across the state. On Monday, Evers signed a bipartisan bill that not only expands the child and dependent tax credit but also aims to keep more parents in the workforce by making child care more affordable. The legislation, which garnered broad support, is expected to decrease annual tax revenues by about $73 million in 2024, providing substantial savings for eligible filers.

Bridging the Financial Gap in Child Care

The new law marks a pivotal change, increasing tax credits to $10,000 for one child or dependent and $20,000 for two or more children or dependents. This expansion aligns the state child and dependent care tax credit with 100% of the federal credit, up from the previous 50%, and raises the maximum amount of qualifying expenses. The adjustment is projected to benefit over 110,000 taxpayers, with an average relief of $656 per filer. During a time when the cost of child care has become prohibitively high for many, this measure is seen as a critical step in making quality care more accessible to Wisconsin families.

Addressing Workforce Shortages Through Supportive Measures

The legislation is part of a broader initiative to tackle the state's workforce shortage by making Wisconsin an attractive place for residents and potential newcomers. Despite facing opposition on other bills deemed fiscally irresponsible by Democratic lawmakers, the tax credit measure received widespread bipartisan backing. This support underscores the recognized need for urgent, long-term investments in reducing out-of-pocket child care costs for working families, while ensuring child care providers can continue operating. Governor Evers' approach emphasizes the importance of supporting both families and the child care industry as integral to the state's economic health.

Legislative Context and Future Implications

Following the rejection of Evers' $340 million proposal for child care funding last summer, this bill represents a significant victory in his ongoing efforts to address child care affordability and availability in Wisconsin. The governor's recent vetoes of Republican-backed bills proposing tax cuts and income credit expansions highlight the contentious political landscape surrounding fiscal policy in the state. By focusing on targeted relief for child care expenses, Evers is advocating for measures that directly benefit working families and contribute to the state's economic vitality. The expansion of the child and dependent care tax credit is a forward-looking move, expected to have lasting impacts on the welfare of children, families, and the broader workforce in Wisconsin.

The enactment of this bipartisan bill into law signifies a meaningful advancement in the fight against the high costs of child care. By doubling down on tax credits for families, Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Legislature have underscored the critical role of child care in maintaining a robust workforce and supporting economic growth. As the state navigates the challenges of workforce shortages and seeks to attract and retain residents, this legislation offers a beacon of hope for families struggling with child care expenses. Its success could serve as a model for other states grappling with similar issues, highlighting the potential of bipartisan cooperation to address pressing societal needs.