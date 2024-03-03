Goswami Infratech Aims to Halve Debt with ₹7,000 Crore Repayment from Afcons IPO

Mumbai-based Goswami Infratech, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has outlined a bold strategy to alleviate its financial burden by proposing a ₹7,000 crore debt repayment. This move is pivotal as the company faces an imminent increase in coupon payments unless it successfully concludes the sale of its Gopalpur port. The plan involves the monetisation of Afcons Infrastructure, indicating a strategic shift towards leveraging assets for financial stability.

Strategic Debt Repayment Plan

In a decisive step towards financial solvency, Goswami Infratech has proposed to repay half of its debt incurred through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by leveraging the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Afcons Infrastructure. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the financial strain on the company by addressing the high-cost NCDs, which were issued at an 18.75% yield in June 2023. By divesting its shares in Afcons Infrastructure, Goswami Infratech aims to unlock the value of its investments, thereby facilitating the repayment of its substantial debt obligations.

Afcons Infrastructure's IPO Initiative

Afcons Infrastructure is at the forefront of this strategic move, with plans to infuse fresh capital through an IPO. The company is considering issuing new equity shares and divesting existing ones held by Goswami Infratech. This process involves intricate negotiations and approvals from debenture holders to amend various corporate documents and release a pledge over Afcons Infrastructure equity shares. The proposed IPO, encompassing a fresh issue of equity shares of up to ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale by certain shareholders, represents a significant step towards providing financial relief for Goswami Infratech.

Implications and Ongoing Negotiations

The urgency of the situation is underscored by the looming increase in coupon payments if Goswami Infratech fails to meet its repayment deadlines. Moreover, the company's negotiations with Adani Ports for the acquisition of Gopalpur Ports highlight the complex dynamics at play in seeking a resolution. The potential breach of covenant related to asset sales has raised concerns, leading to a surge in bond yields. The outcome of these negotiations and the success of the Afcons Infrastructure IPO will be critical in determining Goswami Infratech's ability to navigate its financial challenges.

This strategic maneuver by Goswami Infratech underscores the complexities of corporate finance and the pivotal role of strategic asset monetisation in ensuring financial stability. As the company embarks on this ambitious plan, the implications for its financial health and the broader market dynamics will be closely watched. The success of this initiative could serve as a case study in strategic financial management and corporate restructuring.