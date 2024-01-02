Good Spirits Hospitality Defaults on $19.25M Loan, Faces Trading Halt

Good Spirits Hospitality, a renowned bar group listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX), has found itself embroiled in financial troubles, leading to a default on a significant loan of $19.25 million. The loan, which matured on December 31, 2023, remains unpaid, causing the lender, Pacific Dawn, to claim the full amount. The gravity of this situation prompted the NZX RegCo, the market regulator, to intervene.

Trading Halt on GSH Shares

In a swift move to protect the interests of stakeholders, the NZX RegCo implemented a trading halt on Good Spirits Hospitality’s shares before the market opened on January 3, 2024. This action has suspended all transactions involving the company’s shares, providing sufficient time for an in-depth investigation into the loan default situation.

Winding up Operations Amid Financial Turmoil

Faced with these financial challenges, Good Spirits Hospitality has embarked on a mission to wind up its operations. This strategy involved the sale of its nine hospitality venues, including popular names such as Danny Doolans, O’Hagans, Citizen Park, and The Cav. These establishments were sold to Brew on Quay, a company owned by Geoff Tuttle, a GSH shareholder, for a sum of $20.7 million in November 2023.

Management Changes in Good Spirits Hospitality

Alongside these financial and operational adjustments, Geoff Tuttle announced that he would step down from his role as the CEO of Good Spirits Hospitality. His decision coincides with the company’s ongoing efforts to navigate through its current financial predicament.