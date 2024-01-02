en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Good Spirits Hospitality Defaults on $19.25M Loan, Faces Trading Halt

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:30 pm EST
Good Spirits Hospitality Defaults on $19.25M Loan, Faces Trading Halt

Good Spirits Hospitality, a renowned bar group listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX), has found itself embroiled in financial troubles, leading to a default on a significant loan of $19.25 million. The loan, which matured on December 31, 2023, remains unpaid, causing the lender, Pacific Dawn, to claim the full amount. The gravity of this situation prompted the NZX RegCo, the market regulator, to intervene.

Trading Halt on GSH Shares

In a swift move to protect the interests of stakeholders, the NZX RegCo implemented a trading halt on Good Spirits Hospitality’s shares before the market opened on January 3, 2024. This action has suspended all transactions involving the company’s shares, providing sufficient time for an in-depth investigation into the loan default situation.

Winding up Operations Amid Financial Turmoil

Faced with these financial challenges, Good Spirits Hospitality has embarked on a mission to wind up its operations. This strategy involved the sale of its nine hospitality venues, including popular names such as Danny Doolans, O’Hagans, Citizen Park, and The Cav. These establishments were sold to Brew on Quay, a company owned by Geoff Tuttle, a GSH shareholder, for a sum of $20.7 million in November 2023.

Management Changes in Good Spirits Hospitality

Alongside these financial and operational adjustments, Geoff Tuttle announced that he would step down from his role as the CEO of Good Spirits Hospitality. His decision coincides with the company’s ongoing efforts to navigate through its current financial predicament.

0
Business Finance New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel's Central Bank Implements First Rate Cut Since COVID-19 Onset

By Ebenezer Mensah

Economic Climate Influences Canadians' New Year's Resolutions in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Italian Market Embraces Digital Age: A Tale of Tradition and Innovation

By Quadri Adejumo

Tulsa Tourism: A Record-Breaking Year with More to Come

By BNN Correspondents

RealFi's Unraveling: Job Cuts, Unpaid Salaries, and Legal Troubles ...
@Business · 2 mins
RealFi's Unraveling: Job Cuts, Unpaid Salaries, and Legal Troubles ...
heart comment 0
Retiree’s Investment Struggle with NS&I Resolved After Journalist Intervention

By Safak Costu

Retiree's Investment Struggle with NS&I Resolved After Journalist Intervention
Cryptocurrency Market Witnesses Exciting Start to 2024 Amid Short Squeeze Speculations

By BNN Correspondents

Cryptocurrency Market Witnesses Exciting Start to 2024 Amid Short Squeeze Speculations
Florida’s Disney Governance Overhaul: Restructured Board Holds First Meeting

By Salman Akhtar

Florida's Disney Governance Overhaul: Restructured Board Holds First Meeting
IRS Sets Sight on Major Recruitment Drive with 20,000 New Hires by 2024

By BNN Correspondents

IRS Sets Sight on Major Recruitment Drive with 20,000 New Hires by 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
1 min
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
1 min
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
1 min
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
1 min
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
1 min
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
2 mins
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
2 mins
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
2 mins
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
2 mins
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
47 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app