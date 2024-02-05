Golub Capital BDC Acquires GCIC and Announces Robust Financial Results

In a significant move, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) announced the completion of its acquisition of Golub Capital Investment Corporation (GCIC) on September 16, 2019. The transaction was executed using the asset acquisition method of accounting, in accordance with the Accounting Standards Codification 805-50. A premium, recognized as unrealized depreciation, was paid over the fair value of GCIC's assets and was reflected in GBDC's Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Premium Amortization and Non-GAAP Measures

The premium will undergo amortization over the lifetime of the acquired loan securities through interest income, effectively offsetting the unrealized depreciation. However, equity securities will not be subjected to this amortization process. This could potentially result in a realized loss upon their disposition if their fair value remains unchanged. In a remarkable move, GBDC has presented a set of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the purchase premium write down, categorizing it as a non-cash expense arising from the GCIC acquisition.

Investment Portfolio and Financial Results

As of December 31, 2023, GBDC's portfolio included investments in 357 companies, valued at a staggering $5.4 billion. The company also disclosed the asset mix of new investment commitments for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. These details were announced alongside impressive financial results, including a GAAP net income of $75.8 million, or $0.45 per share.

Liquidity and Risk Assessment

GBDC's liquidity sources are varied and include debt securitizations, unsecured notes, and credit facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company had significant available credit. GBDC also issued unsecured notes in December 2023 and February 2024. The company employs an internal system, developed by Golub Capital, for portfolio risk assessment.

Upcoming Conference Call and Company Overview

A conference call has been scheduled for February 6, 2024, to discuss the quarterly financial results. GBDC, managed by GC Advisors LLC, primarily invests in loans to middle market companies, predominantly backed by private equity investors. Golub Capital, the parent company, is a notable direct lender with a whopping $65 billion in capital under management as of January 1, 2024.