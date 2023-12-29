en English
Business

Gold’s Strong Performance in 2023 Paves the Way for a Promising 2024

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:39 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:46 am EST
Gold’s Strong Performance in 2023 Paves the Way for a Promising 2024

The year 2023 marked a standout period for gold, which saw a significant surge in value and is projected to maintain its strong performance in the coming year. Factors such as anticipated reversals in monetary policies by central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India, and the possibility of interest rate cuts in 2024, are leading to an optimistic outlook for gold prices. Central bank purchases and geopolitical uncertainties also bolster gold prices, with central banks buying gold during times of uncertainty to strengthen their reserves, and geopolitical tensions increasing demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.

(Read Also: Remembering the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami: A Testament to Human Resilience)

Central Bank Influence and Geopolitical Uncertainties

The World Gold Council (WGC) agrees that central bank buying has significantly contributed to gold’s performance, potentially adding more than 10 percent to its value. Even if the levels of buying do not match the highs of the past two years, this trend is expected to continue. Furthermore, the numerous elections scheduled for 2024 in various countries, including India and the US, could increase the demand for gold as a hedge in investment portfolios.

Gold’s Standout Performance in 2023

In 2023, gold prices surged by 13 percent and were considered a standout investment, especially amid economic uncertainties. Technical analysis suggests that if COMEX Gold surpasses a key level of $2070 per troy ounce, it could aim for a target of $2,250, while on the domestic MCX, gold could potentially exceed Rs 70,000 per 10 grams.

(Read Also: India’s Digital Leap in Healthcare: Rapid Issuance of Ayushman Bharat and ABHA Cards)

Investment Strategies Amid Gold’s Strong Performance

Investors are advised to consider a balanced asset allocation strategy, maintaining exposure to equities and bullion while diversifying into other asset classes such as fixed income, real estate, and alternative investments to mitigate risks. Experts emphasize the importance of consulting certified professionals before making investment decisions.

Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

