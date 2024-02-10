Goldman Sachs Upgrades Turkish Banks Earnings Estimates

Goldman Sachs has significantly raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates and 12-month price targets for several major Turkish banks, including Akbank, Yapi Kredi, Garanti, and Isbank. This upgrade, averaging around 18% for the period from 2024 to 2026, is based on projections for increased revenue and loan growth.

Revised Estimates and Price Targets

Akbank's 12-month price target has been increased to 49 liras from 43.6 liras, indicating a potential 22% gain in the bank's shares. Price targets for Yapi Kredi, Garanti, and Isbank were also raised to 26 liras, 71 liras, and 24 liras, respectively. While Vakifbank's target was raised to 11 liras, Halkbank's target remained unchanged.

The revenue boost for these banks is expected to come from improved non-interest income and higher loan growth, somewhat offset by anticipated higher operational expenditures. State-run lenders such as Vakifbank and Halkbank are perceived to have lower provision and capital buffers compared to their private counterparts and a high reliance on lira funding.

Global Economic Updates

In other global economic news, JSW Group in India has signed a memorandum of understanding to set up electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing projects in Odisha, with an investment of 400 billion rupees. This move is expected to create over 11,000 jobs and enhance India's EV manufacturing capabilities.

Meanwhile, Israel received its first sovereign downgrade from Moody's due to the financial impact of its conflict with Hamas. In the European Union, preliminary agreements have been reached to relax fiscal rules, allowing member states to reduce debt more slowly and invest more in climate, industrial policy, and security.

Neuralink Corp, Elon Musk's brain implant company, has moved its business incorporation from Delaware to Nevada. Economic concerns continue as China faces its fastest pace of consumer price decline in 14 years, and Mexico's state-owned oil firm Pemex was downgraded by Moody's due to poorer credit quality.

India's Electric Vehicle Push

Back in India, the JSW Group's investment in electric vehicle and battery manufacturing projects reflects the growing momentum toward sustainable and electric transportation in the country. The projects, planned in two cities in the eastern state of Odisha, are expected to take on both domestic and international players in India's EV market.

In conclusion, the global economic landscape continues to evolve, with significant developments in banking, electric vehicles, and fiscal policies. As these changes unfold, they will undoubtedly shape the world's financial future, impacting industries, governments, and individuals alike.