Goldman Sachs Shifts Strategy to Wealthy Clients, Anticipates Q4 Earnings Boost, and Downgrades Pilbara Minerals

Goldman Sachs, a premier global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm, is making a significant strategic shift. Rather than focusing on lending to mainstream consumers, the firm is increasing its attention towards private-wealth clients and institutional clients. This shift is marked by a doubling down on affluent clientele, with the average client maintaining a hefty $60 million balance with the bank.

Lending Focus Shifts to Wealthy Clients

Goldman Sachs’s loans and lending commitments outstanding reached $327.5 billion at the end of the third quarter, a third more than the same quarter in 2020. Revenue from private banking and lending to wealthy clients rose 12% during the first nine months of the last year compared to the same period the previous year. This shift away from consumer lending last year was characterized by Goldman’s exit from its credit card partnerships with Apple and General Motors, and its sale of the GreenSky consumer finance platform and the associated loans.

Anticipation of Strong Q4 Earnings

As investors weigh the first batch of fourth-quarter earnings and continue to assess the Federal Reserve’s rate plans, U.S. stocks ended little changed on the last Friday. However, all three major averages posted weekly gains. The holiday-shortened week ahead is slated to be bustling as Q4 earnings move into high gear, with reports expected from major names like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial, Charles Schwab, and Interactive Brokers.

Goldman Sachs is expected to outperform this week as their financial results for the fourth quarter are due ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday and are anticipated to show a return to profit growth. The stock is expected to have an implied move of around 3% in either direction after the update drops. Revenue is anticipated to rise 3.4% year over year to 10.95 billion.

Downgrading of Pilbara Minerals Ltd

In other news, Goldman Sachs has downgraded Pilbara Minerals Ltd shares to a sell rating with a $3.20 price target, implying a potential downside of 14.5% over the next 12 months. The downgrade comes as the broker believes the weak lithium prices and potential cost and timing of expansion will weigh on the company’s free cash flow. This has led to the shares being relatively expensive on fundamentals, prompting the downgrade to sell.