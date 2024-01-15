en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Goldman Sachs Shifts Strategy to Wealthy Clients, Anticipates Q4 Earnings Boost, and Downgrades Pilbara Minerals

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Goldman Sachs Shifts Strategy to Wealthy Clients, Anticipates Q4 Earnings Boost, and Downgrades Pilbara Minerals

Goldman Sachs, a premier global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm, is making a significant strategic shift. Rather than focusing on lending to mainstream consumers, the firm is increasing its attention towards private-wealth clients and institutional clients. This shift is marked by a doubling down on affluent clientele, with the average client maintaining a hefty $60 million balance with the bank.

Lending Focus Shifts to Wealthy Clients

Goldman Sachs’s loans and lending commitments outstanding reached $327.5 billion at the end of the third quarter, a third more than the same quarter in 2020. Revenue from private banking and lending to wealthy clients rose 12% during the first nine months of the last year compared to the same period the previous year. This shift away from consumer lending last year was characterized by Goldman’s exit from its credit card partnerships with Apple and General Motors, and its sale of the GreenSky consumer finance platform and the associated loans.

Anticipation of Strong Q4 Earnings

As investors weigh the first batch of fourth-quarter earnings and continue to assess the Federal Reserve’s rate plans, U.S. stocks ended little changed on the last Friday. However, all three major averages posted weekly gains. The holiday-shortened week ahead is slated to be bustling as Q4 earnings move into high gear, with reports expected from major names like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial, Charles Schwab, and Interactive Brokers.

Goldman Sachs is expected to outperform this week as their financial results for the fourth quarter are due ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday and are anticipated to show a return to profit growth. The stock is expected to have an implied move of around 3% in either direction after the update drops. Revenue is anticipated to rise 3.4% year over year to 10.95 billion.

Downgrading of Pilbara Minerals Ltd

In other news, Goldman Sachs has downgraded Pilbara Minerals Ltd shares to a sell rating with a $3.20 price target, implying a potential downside of 14.5% over the next 12 months. The downgrade comes as the broker believes the weak lithium prices and potential cost and timing of expansion will weigh on the company’s free cash flow. This has led to the shares being relatively expensive on fundamentals, prompting the downgrade to sell.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
IRS Kicks Off 2023 Tax Filing Season: Encourages Early Filing and Introduces New Programs
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has inaugurated the 2023 tax filing season, which officially kicks off on January 29, 2024. From this date, the IRS will commence the acceptance and processing of 2023 tax returns. The IRS encourages taxpayers to file their returns and settle any due balances prior to the deadline of April 15,
IRS Kicks Off 2023 Tax Filing Season: Encourages Early Filing and Introduces New Programs
54th World Economic Forum: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amidst Technological Advances and Global Challenges
5 mins ago
54th World Economic Forum: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amidst Technological Advances and Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos: A Focus on Rebuilding Trust and Harnessing AI
6 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos: A Focus on Rebuilding Trust and Harnessing AI
Unveiling Wall Street's Top Semiconductor Stock Picks for 2024
50 seconds ago
Unveiling Wall Street's Top Semiconductor Stock Picks for 2024
CGTN to Provide Unparalleled Coverage of Davos 2024: Bridging the Gap Between Global Leaders and Audiences
1 min ago
CGTN to Provide Unparalleled Coverage of Davos 2024: Bridging the Gap Between Global Leaders and Audiences
Mixed Fortunes for U.S. Banks as Inflation Trends Look Positive
3 mins ago
Mixed Fortunes for U.S. Banks as Inflation Trends Look Positive
Latest Headlines
World News
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
9 seconds
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
23 seconds
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
Guatemala's Presidential Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debate and Protests
43 seconds
Guatemala's Presidential Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debate and Protests
Tusk's Return to Power: A Test for EU's Liberal Democratic Principles
1 min
Tusk's Return to Power: A Test for EU's Liberal Democratic Principles
House Republicans to Issue Fresh Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
2 mins
House Republicans to Issue Fresh Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
Indian Railways' Medical Provisions: A Matter of Urgent Concern
2 mins
Indian Railways' Medical Provisions: A Matter of Urgent Concern
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
2 mins
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: A Battle of Strategies and Spirits
3 mins
Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: A Battle of Strategies and Spirits
Massive 'National March for Palestine' Demonstrates Solidarity in London
3 mins
Massive 'National March for Palestine' Demonstrates Solidarity in London
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
11 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app