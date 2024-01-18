Goldman Sachs Receives Revised Outlook from BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) witnesses a revised outlook from BMO Capital Markets analyst James Fotheringham. The analyst maintains a 'Market Perform' rating but increases the price target marginally from $357 to $360. This alteration comes in the wake of Goldman Sachs' fourth-quarter earnings, surpassing anticipations and prompting Fotheringham to elevate the company's earnings per share (EPS) estimates. He predicts a 2% rise for the 2024 estimate (bringing it up to $34.72 from $33.97) and a 1% boost for the 2025 estimate (hiking it to $39.48 from $39.14).

Driving Factors Behind the Optimism

The optimism emanates from higher-than-projected revenues from Global Banking & Markets (GB&M). Fotheringham commends Goldman Sachs' management for their upbeat perspective on the short-term recovery of capital markets. He also applauds their tactical strategy in reorienting the business to its core strengths. This approach includes the disposal or transition of various assets and services such as GreenSky, Marcus loans, Personal Financial Management (PFM), and GM Card.

Gearing Towards Volatile Revenue Streams

Despite these positive strides, Fotheringham voices apprehension surrounding the potential risks tied to the firm's escalating reliance on the more volatile GB&M revenue streams. While Goldman Sachs is not recognized as a catalyst stock, its valuation is expected to be sensitive to fluctuations in the capital markets volatility and consumer credit quality.

Strong Q4 Earnings

Goldman Sachs' strong fourth-quarter performance is noteworthy, with an EPS of 5.48, substantially over the consensus forecast of 3.62. The company's revenue for the October to December quarter reached 11.32 billion, outperforming the expected 10.80 billion. These promising results, a 51% increase from the previous year, signal a significant rebound for the company. This success prompts analysts to continually raise their ratings and price target on Goldman Sachs stock, reflecting a positive outlook on the company's future performance.