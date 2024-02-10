Goldman Sachs Raises EPS Estimates for Turkey's Top Banks Amid Economic Uncertainty

Goldman Sachs, the renowned multinational investment bank, has substantially raised its Earnings Per Share (EPS) estimates for four of Turkey's leading banks. The revised figures, released on February 10, 2024, reflect an average increase of approximately 18% compared to previous predictions.

Revised Estimates for Turkish Banking Giants

The banks in question - Akbank, Yapi Kredi, Garanti, and Isbank - have received a significant boost in their projected earnings estimates following Goldman Sachs' comprehensive assessment of their 2023 results. The investment bank also took into account the latest macro and banking sector trends in Turkey.

The upward revision in EPS estimates is primarily attributed to higher income forecasts, driven largely by improved non-interest income. Moreover, the investment bank has raised its expectations for average credit growth, further bolstering the banks' earnings outlook.

Price Targets and Recommendations

As a consequence of these revised earnings estimates, Goldman Sachs has increased its price targets for these four Turkish banks by an average of 12%. This adjustment is based on forward valuations.

For Akbank, the 12-month target price has been elevated from 43.5 TL to 49 TL. Despite this significant increase, Goldman Sachs maintains its 'buy' recommendation for the bank.

A Positive Outlook Amidst Economic Uncertainty

The revised estimates and price targets come at a time when Turkey is grappling with economic uncertainties. However, these developments underscore the resilience and growth potential of the country's banking sector.

With Turkey's banks demonstrating robust earnings and growth prospects, international investors like Goldman Sachs are expressing renewed confidence in their financial health. This optimistic outlook is a testament to the sector's ability to navigate challenging economic landscapes and deliver consistent value to stakeholders.

As the Turkish banking sector continues to evolve and adapt, it will be fascinating to observe how these revised estimates and price targets play out in the coming months. The story of Turkey's major banks is far from over; instead, it appears to be entering an exciting new chapter.

The revised EPS estimates from Goldman Sachs not only reflect a positive outlook for Akbank, Yapi Kredi, Garanti, and Isbank but also underscore the resilience and growth potential of Turkey's banking sector amidst economic uncertainties. With higher income forecasts and improved credit growth expectations, these banks are poised to deliver consistent value to stakeholders, attracting renewed confidence from international investors.

As the story unfolds, the Turkish banking sector's ability to navigate challenging economic landscapes and adapt to evolving dynamics will continue to captivate global audiences. The revised estimates and price targets mark a significant milestone in this journey, hinting at an exciting new chapter for these major banks.