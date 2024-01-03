Goldman Sachs Forecasts Topline Growth: The ‘Conviction List’ of 2024

Goldman Sachs, in its latest report, forecasts a substantial uptick in topline growth for specific stocks in 2024. The banking behemoth has curated a ‘conviction list,’ cherry-picking ten stocks projected to showcase accelerating topline growth in the forthcoming year. This list, part of the ‘January 2024 Top Themes for the Year Ahead’ report, emphasizes the significance of robust sales performance as the cornerstone of high-quality earnings revisions. The report underscores the fact that stocks often mirror earnings revisions over time. Consequently, companies that consistently demonstrate high sales growth or an acceleration of sales growth could command higher valuation multiples due to the increasing rarity of such growth.

Decoding the ‘Conviction List’

The ‘Conviction List’ features a selection of 23 stocks, with ten of them singled out for their potential to deliver significant topline growth in 2024. The companies that have made the cut are Amazon, Apple, Chevron, Constellation Brands, First Solar, JP Morgan Chase, Merck, Nvidia, Parker Hannifin, and Southern Co — each with their respective year-over-year sales growth percentages. Interestingly, Parker Hannifin is the only new entrant on the list. Goldman’s analysts believe this company is suitably positioned to reap the benefits of mega projects across the U.S., given its expansive network of domestic industrial distributors.

Key Themes for 2024

Goldman Sachs has also identified seven themes that they believe will underpin their stock picks for the year. These themes include the proliferation of generative artificial intelligence, the ramp-up in green capital expenditures, the echo-boom of the post-pandemic era, a resurgence in manufacturing, maturation of internet growth, and the blurring of business models. Each of these themes is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the financial landscape in 2024, influencing stock performance and, by extension, investor choices.

Anticipating a Challenging Environment

Goldman Sachs’s report also cautions that 2024 could present a challenging environment for generating accelerating topline growth. As such, companies that exhibit sustainable or accelerating sales growth will be exceptional, potentially warranting a higher valuation multiple due to the scarcity of such growth. This perspective underscores the strategic importance of selecting stocks with robust sales performance, forming the basis for sound investment decisions.