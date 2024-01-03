en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Goldman Sachs Forecasts Topline Growth: The ‘Conviction List’ of 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
Goldman Sachs Forecasts Topline Growth: The ‘Conviction List’ of 2024

Goldman Sachs, in its latest report, forecasts a substantial uptick in topline growth for specific stocks in 2024. The banking behemoth has curated a ‘conviction list,’ cherry-picking ten stocks projected to showcase accelerating topline growth in the forthcoming year. This list, part of the ‘January 2024 Top Themes for the Year Ahead’ report, emphasizes the significance of robust sales performance as the cornerstone of high-quality earnings revisions. The report underscores the fact that stocks often mirror earnings revisions over time. Consequently, companies that consistently demonstrate high sales growth or an acceleration of sales growth could command higher valuation multiples due to the increasing rarity of such growth.

Decoding the ‘Conviction List’

The ‘Conviction List’ features a selection of 23 stocks, with ten of them singled out for their potential to deliver significant topline growth in 2024. The companies that have made the cut are Amazon, Apple, Chevron, Constellation Brands, First Solar, JP Morgan Chase, Merck, Nvidia, Parker Hannifin, and Southern Co — each with their respective year-over-year sales growth percentages. Interestingly, Parker Hannifin is the only new entrant on the list. Goldman’s analysts believe this company is suitably positioned to reap the benefits of mega projects across the U.S., given its expansive network of domestic industrial distributors.

Key Themes for 2024

Goldman Sachs has also identified seven themes that they believe will underpin their stock picks for the year. These themes include the proliferation of generative artificial intelligence, the ramp-up in green capital expenditures, the echo-boom of the post-pandemic era, a resurgence in manufacturing, maturation of internet growth, and the blurring of business models. Each of these themes is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the financial landscape in 2024, influencing stock performance and, by extension, investor choices.

Anticipating a Challenging Environment

Goldman Sachs’s report also cautions that 2024 could present a challenging environment for generating accelerating topline growth. As such, companies that exhibit sustainable or accelerating sales growth will be exceptional, potentially warranting a higher valuation multiple due to the scarcity of such growth. This perspective underscores the strategic importance of selecting stocks with robust sales performance, forming the basis for sound investment decisions.

0
Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
42 seconds ago
Rocket Lab USA Soars High with a 26.3% Increase in Share Value
Space technology firm Rocket Lab USA has successfully navigated the tumultuous tides of the market, ending 2023 on a high note with a staggering 26.3% rise in its share value in December. This followed the announcement of a lucrative $515 million contract to create and operate a satellite fleet for an undisclosed government entity. The
Rocket Lab USA Soars High with a 26.3% Increase in Share Value
Lake Charles City Council Passes Revised Alcohol Sales Ordinance
2 mins ago
Lake Charles City Council Passes Revised Alcohol Sales Ordinance
Regional Management Corp. COO John Schachtel Steps Down
2 mins ago
Regional Management Corp. COO John Schachtel Steps Down
LEO's Business of Craft Awards: A Beacon for Irish Craft Businesses at Showcase 2024
43 seconds ago
LEO's Business of Craft Awards: A Beacon for Irish Craft Businesses at Showcase 2024
System Upgrade Fiasco: Bahamian Businesses Struggle with Account Access and License Renewal
44 seconds ago
System Upgrade Fiasco: Bahamian Businesses Struggle with Account Access and License Renewal
Meghann Cuniff Reclaims Insult as Branding Opportunity with New Merchandise
2 mins ago
Meghann Cuniff Reclaims Insult as Branding Opportunity with New Merchandise
Latest Headlines
World News
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
30 seconds
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
45 seconds
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
45 seconds
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
55 seconds
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
2 mins
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
2 mins
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
2 mins
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
3 mins
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
World Darts Championship Final: A Clash of Titans between Littler and Humphries
3 mins
World Darts Championship Final: A Clash of Titans between Littler and Humphries
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
31 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app