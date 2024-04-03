Goldman Sachs Forecasts RBI Rate Cuts from Q3 2024, Eyes Favorable Sectors

Goldman Sachs, in a recent analysis, anticipates the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to initiate rate cuts starting from the third quarter of 2024, pinpointing sectors that could benefit from this monetary policy shift. This projection aligns with the central bank's efforts to bolster economic growth amidst prevailing global uncertainties.

Deciphering RBI's Strategic Move

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), currently in session, is at a crucial juncture, debating the future course of India's interest rates against a backdrop of economic indicators and global market trends. While the repo rate stands at 6.50%, Goldman Sachs projects a gradual policy rate reduction, totaling 75 basis points by the end of FY 25. This forecast is predicated on inflation trajectories and the influence of US Federal Reserve's rate decisions, aiming to support domestic economic expansion while ensuring price stability.

Sectors Poised for Growth

Goldman Sachs's analysis extends beyond mere rate predictions, delving into sectors poised to benefit from the anticipated monetary easing. Key sectors identified include real estate, consumer durables, and the broader financial sector, which are expected to thrive on reduced borrowing costs. This strategic insight offers investors a roadmap to align their portfolios with potential growth areas, influenced by the RBI's policy adjustments.

Implications for Economic Landscape

