Goldman Sachs Eyes Pivotal Role in Bitcoin ETF Management

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
Goldman Sachs is contemplating a crucial role in managing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the performance of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), according to recent reports. The Wall Street giant is currently in advanced discussions to serve as an authorized participant (AP) for proposed spot Bitcoin ETFs from BlackRock and Grayscale Investments. This development signifies a transformative step in the integration of Bitcoin into institutional portfolios and traditional investment vehicles.

Goldman Sachs: A Potential Game-Changer in Bitcoin ETFs

As an authorized participant, Goldman Sachs would be responsible for the creation and redemption of ETF shares. This process ensures that the trading price of these funds remains consistent with the value of the underlying Bitcoin assets. Notably, other major financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Jane Street, and Cantor Fitzgerald, have already pledged participation as APs for Bitcoin ETF proposals.

Bitcoin ETFs: A Volatile Landscape

The move comes at a time of heightened volatility for Bitcoin in the year 2024. Furthermore, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to decide within the next week on the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, adding to the anticipation and unpredictability of the market. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has adjusted its filing in preparation for this decision, opting for cash redemptions instead of Bitcoin redemptions, a maneuver that could potentially increase the likelihood of SEC approval for the ETF product.

Embracing Cryptocurrency: A New Chapter

The potential involvement of Goldman Sachs in the forthcoming Bitcoin ETFs is a significant endorsement from mainstream financial circles. This move could herald a new chapter in the integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream finance. Moreover, BlackRock’s market-leading Bitcoin Trust may convert into an ETF format following a court ruling against the SEC in July.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

