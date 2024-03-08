Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator's EMEA Head, Anderton-Davies, on Career Milestones & Future Plans

Rebecca Anderton-Davies, the head of Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator in EMEA, attributes her career success to pivotal opportunities provided by senior women in the finance industry. Starting her career through an accidental internship, she quickly climbed the ranks to become managing director in 2019, now leading a significant venture into the European ETF market.

Path to Leadership

Anderton-Davies's journey in finance began with an unexpected turn when she landed an internship at Citi, followed by a full-time position at UBS. Her breakthrough came when she moved to Goldman Sachs, where she was mentored by influential women, including a partner who introduced her to the ETF industry. This exposure led to her eventual leadership role in launching the Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator in Europe, a project she describes as a culmination of her experiences and mentorship throughout her career.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite her swift rise, Anderton-Davies faced setbacks, including a delay in achieving her goal of becoming a managing director. She used this challenge as a learning opportunity, focusing on feedback and improving her performance, which paid off two years later. Balancing her career with family life, she also authored two books, sharing insights on making strategic choices in both professional and personal spheres.

Forging Ahead in Europe

With the European launch of the Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator, Anderton-Davies is at the forefront of expanding the ETF market in Europe. Despite the slower adoption in Europe compared to the US, she is optimistic about the future and the growing interest from clients. She believes that the unique approach of the ETF Accelerator, offering a wide spectrum of ETFs, will meet the evolving needs of the European market.

Rebecca Anderton-Davies's story is not just one of personal achievement but also highlights the importance of mentorship, resilience, and strategic thinking in reaching leadership positions. As the ETF market evolves, her leadership is set to play a crucial role in shaping its future in Europe, proving that strategic career moves and a focus on innovation can lead to significant industry impact.