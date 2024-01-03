Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List for 2024: Spotlight on 10 Stocks

Goldman Sachs has released a ‘Conviction List – Director’s Cut’ for January 2024, casting the spotlight on 23 stocks across diverse sectors. However, the banking giant particularly highlights 10 stocks for investors to consider. This recommendation comes despite a 24% rise in the S&P 500 last year, implying a cautious stance towards expanding equity exposure.

Decoding the ‘Conviction List’

The highlighted stocks encompass a wide array of industries, from technology and energy to banking, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. Each stock has been assigned a specific 12-month price target by Goldman Sachs. The stock-list features industry titans like Amazon, Apple, Chevron, Constellation Brands, First Solar, JP Morgan Chase, Merck, Nvidia, Parker Hannifin, and Southern Co.

Parker Hannifin, a new entrant on the list, has garnered special attention. Goldman analyst Joe Ritchie opines that the company, boasting an extensive industrial distribution network and product range, is in a powerful position to reap the benefits from major projects in the U.S.

Market Themes Guiding Stock Picks

Goldman Sachs has also identified a series of market themes anticipated to bolster their stock selections this year. These include advancements in generative artificial intelligence, increased green capital expenditures, the continuation of post-pandemic growth, a manufacturing renaissance, and the evolution of internet growth and business models.

Boeing Removed from the List

In a noteworthy move, Goldman Sachs removed Boeing from its Conviction List, replacing it with Parker Hannifin and Textron. While the firm did not disclose the reasons behind this decision, analyst data from Benzinga indicates a mixed outlook for Boeing, with 23 analysts holding positive ratings and five maintaining neutral ratings.