en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Goldman Sachs Analyst Revises Outlook for Asset Management Stocks

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:28 pm EST
Goldman Sachs Analyst Revises Outlook for Asset Management Stocks

Goldman Sachs’s analyst, Alexander Blostein, has recalibrated his outlook for various asset management stocks, in the context of a promising landscape for the American Capital Markets. The sector saw a boom in 2023, with a significant average increase of 27%, largely propelled by Alternative Asset Managers who experienced a whopping 60% surge. This rally was largely attributable to the year-end surge in risk assets and the expectation of interest rates dipping.

Revised Ratings and Future Predictions

For 2024, Blostein envisions an upturn in capital velocity and transaction activity, albeit these remain poised to stay below historical norms due to the enduringly high cost of capital. He has consequently rejigged the ratings for several companies. Blackstone Inc (BX), Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW), and Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) were downgraded to Neutral from Buy. The downgrade of BX is associated with slow management fee growth and possible threats to earnings per share (EPS) estimates. SCHW’s downgrade is predicated on the prospect of lower rates injecting EPS risks into 2024. The downgrade of RJF traces back to risks tied to its rate-sensitive asset base, with limited offsets.

CME Group Inc (CME) was lowered to Sell from Neutral given the anticipated cyclical normalization in rate volumes, competitive pressures, and a decline in interest income impacting EPS growth. Conversely, STT’s rating was improved reflecting a healthy balance sheet and robust share buybacks, while AMP’s rating was uplifted due to a promising cash revenue outlook and disciplined expenditure.

What Lies Ahead?

Blostein foresees a more variegated share price performance across the sector in 2024 and projects a more constructive EPS growth trajectory. He predicts over 20% year-over-year growth in Alternative Managers and 14% in Retail Brokers for the 2024/2023 period.

Alongside these revisions, Goldman Sachs Asset Management has bagged $650 million for a new fund, West Street Life Sciences I. The fund aims to invest in startups related to the life sciences sector, particularly early to mid-stage therapeutic companies. It has already pledged about $90 million to five companies, including cancer drug maker Nested Therapeutics and precision medicine firm MOMA Therapeutics.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
Unveiling the Six Secrets of High-Performing Airlines
In the intricate landscape of the aviation sector, airlines’ profitability is significantly tethered to strategic management practices across various facets of their operations. Capital management, market conduct, ancillary revenues, flight network privileges, differentiation strategies, and organizational health collectively form the six secrets of high-performing airlines, contributing to their financial triumph. Capital Management: The Key to
Unveiling the Six Secrets of High-Performing Airlines
Inman's Agent Appreciation Month: A Beacon of Guidance for Real Estate Agents
2 mins ago
Inman's Agent Appreciation Month: A Beacon of Guidance for Real Estate Agents
Automaker Falls Short of Ambitious 2023 EV Production Target
3 mins ago
Automaker Falls Short of Ambitious 2023 EV Production Target
Maine's Push for Cleantech Innovation: CMGC Boosts Dirigo Labs with $112K Grant
1 min ago
Maine's Push for Cleantech Innovation: CMGC Boosts Dirigo Labs with $112K Grant
French Food Magnate, Paul Bensabat, Sells Miami Beach Home for $17 Million
2 mins ago
French Food Magnate, Paul Bensabat, Sells Miami Beach Home for $17 Million
Atlanta BeltLine's Business Accelerator Program Calls for Applications
2 mins ago
Atlanta BeltLine's Business Accelerator Program Calls for Applications
Latest Headlines
World News
Ludvig Aberg: From College Player to Golfing Elite in a Year
58 seconds
Ludvig Aberg: From College Player to Golfing Elite in a Year
VHP Criticizes Congress for Arresting 'Karsevak' Linked to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Case
3 mins
VHP Criticizes Congress for Arresting 'Karsevak' Linked to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Case
Impeachment Looms for Homeland Security Secretary Amid Border Crisis
3 mins
Impeachment Looms for Homeland Security Secretary Amid Border Crisis
Dr. John Boockvar Named Clinical Investigator of the Year by Northwell Health
3 mins
Dr. John Boockvar Named Clinical Investigator of the Year by Northwell Health
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
3 mins
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
3 mins
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
5 mins
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
5 mins
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
5 mins
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
52 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app