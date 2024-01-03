Goldman Sachs Analyst Revises Outlook for Asset Management Stocks

Goldman Sachs’s analyst, Alexander Blostein, has recalibrated his outlook for various asset management stocks, in the context of a promising landscape for the American Capital Markets. The sector saw a boom in 2023, with a significant average increase of 27%, largely propelled by Alternative Asset Managers who experienced a whopping 60% surge. This rally was largely attributable to the year-end surge in risk assets and the expectation of interest rates dipping.

Revised Ratings and Future Predictions

For 2024, Blostein envisions an upturn in capital velocity and transaction activity, albeit these remain poised to stay below historical norms due to the enduringly high cost of capital. He has consequently rejigged the ratings for several companies. Blackstone Inc (BX), Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW), and Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) were downgraded to Neutral from Buy. The downgrade of BX is associated with slow management fee growth and possible threats to earnings per share (EPS) estimates. SCHW’s downgrade is predicated on the prospect of lower rates injecting EPS risks into 2024. The downgrade of RJF traces back to risks tied to its rate-sensitive asset base, with limited offsets.

CME Group Inc (CME) was lowered to Sell from Neutral given the anticipated cyclical normalization in rate volumes, competitive pressures, and a decline in interest income impacting EPS growth. Conversely, STT’s rating was improved reflecting a healthy balance sheet and robust share buybacks, while AMP’s rating was uplifted due to a promising cash revenue outlook and disciplined expenditure.

What Lies Ahead?

Blostein foresees a more variegated share price performance across the sector in 2024 and projects a more constructive EPS growth trajectory. He predicts over 20% year-over-year growth in Alternative Managers and 14% in Retail Brokers for the 2024/2023 period.

Alongside these revisions, Goldman Sachs Asset Management has bagged $650 million for a new fund, West Street Life Sciences I. The fund aims to invest in startups related to the life sciences sector, particularly early to mid-stage therapeutic companies. It has already pledged about $90 million to five companies, including cancer drug maker Nested Therapeutics and precision medicine firm MOMA Therapeutics.