Goldman Sachs Analyst Reaffirms 'Buy' Rating for Blue Owl Capital

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein reaffirms his "Buy" rating on Blue Owl Capital (OWL), setting an average price target of $16.60. As of last Friday, the company's shares closed at $17.47. Insider sentiment on the stock is currently negative, with an increase in insiders selling their shares. Delving deeper into the world of finance, we bring you a story of fluctuating fortunes and expert predictions.

Advertisment

Blue Owl Capital: A tale of expert predictions

With a market cap of $24.61B and a P/E ratio of 213.05, Blue Owl Capital Inc, an asset manager, has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average rating score of 2.78. The company's dividend payout ratio stands at 560.06%, higher than 75% of all stocks that pay dividends. As earnings are expected to grow by 22.08% in the coming year, Blue Owl Capital reported earnings per share of 0.18 for the quarter, surpassing analyst estimates.

Analysts' perspectives and market reactions

Advertisment

JMP Securities analyst Brian McKenna, a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and an 83.33% success rate, maintained a "Buy" rating on Blue Owl Capital (OWL) with a price target of $22.00. Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan held a "Hold" rating on OWL. In recent trading, shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $16.42, with the stock changing hands for $17.47/share.

Financial performance and analyst ratings

Over the past three months, four analysts have evaluated Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL), resulting in an average 12-month price target of $17.56, a 10.58% increase from the previous average. The company's market capitalization is below industry benchmarks, but it boasts a notable revenue growth rate of 15.81% over the past three months. However, its net margin, ROE, and ROA fall below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability and optimal financial returns.

Advertisment

Blue Owl Capital operates through its Direct Lending and GP Capital Solutions business segments, providing access to capital solutions. The varying analyst opinions, ranging from bullish to bearish, highlight the unpredictable nature of the finance world. As we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the stock market, staying informed and aware of expert insights becomes all the more crucial.

Analyst ratings and price targets serve as valuable tools in understanding the market's perception of a company. As investors, it is essential to consider these insights while making informed decisions. The fluctuating fortunes of Blue Owl Capital remind us that the world of finance is a complex tapestry of expert predictions, market reactions, and financial performance.

Note: The article does not provide investment advice. Always consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.