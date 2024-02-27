GoldenTree Asset Management Secures $449 Million in Latest CLO, Reinforcing Global Investment Strategy

GoldenTree Asset Management LP and its affiliated investment manager, GLM III, LP, have successfully closed a $449 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO), named GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 19, further solidifying GoldenTree's position in the global investment market. This achievement marks the firm's 25th CLO issuance under its GLM CLO strategy, amassing over $14 billion since January 2017. Notably, despite the 2018 repeal of US risk retention rules for open market CLOs, this new issuance aims to comply with European Union and United Kingdom Risk Retention regulations, showcasing GoldenTree's commitment to meeting stringent regulatory standards.

Comprehensive Investment Approach

GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 19 boasts a $434 million portfolio comprised primarily of senior secured loans. This robust financial structure supports a five-year reinvestment period and a two-year non-call period, offering both stability and flexibility to investors. The CLO's global distribution was expertly managed by a bank syndicate led by Wells Fargo Securities, with BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley serving as key co-leads. This strategic collaboration underscores the high level of confidence and trust in GoldenTree's investment methodologies and its capability to navigate complex market dynamics.

GoldenTree's Market Influence

Since its inception in 2000, GoldenTree has emerged as a formidable force in the asset management industry, issuing over $23 billion of CLOs/CBOs and managing more than $7 billion in structured products investments. The firm's investment team, comprising over 90 professionals with an average of 15 years of experience across more than 30 industries, stands at the core of GoldenTree's success. This depth of expertise enables the firm to identify unique investment opportunities and execute strategies that maximize returns while adhering to regulatory requirements.

Looking Towards the Future

The successful issuance of GLM US CLO 19 not only reinforces GoldenTree's reputation as a leader in the CLO market but also reflects the firm's adaptability and forward-thinking approach in an ever-evolving financial landscape. As GoldenTree continues to expand its global footprint, the implications for the broader investment community are significant. By adhering to both EU and UK Risk Retention regulations, GoldenTree is well-positioned to attract a diverse investor base, fostering greater economic collaboration and contributing to the stability of global financial markets.