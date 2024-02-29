Golden Minerals Halts Velardeña Operations; Evaluates Future Amid Stock Plunge

Golden Minerals Company made headlines on February 29, 2024, with its announcement to halt operations at the Velardeña Properties in Mexico, marking a significant shift in strategy for the mining firm. The decision comes after the mine's performance and processing plant failed to meet initial projections, prompting a reevaluation of potential alternatives for the properties, including a possible sale. This news sent the company's stock tumbling, highlighting the volatility and challenges within the mining sector.

Revival Efforts and Setbacks

The Velardeña Properties, which saw a resurgence of activity on December 18, 2023, after being dormant since 2015, initially promised a positive cash flow for Golden Minerals in the first half of 2024. The plan involved progressively increasing daily production from 150 tonnes in March to a full production rate of 325 tonnes in the second quarter. However, the anticipated success turned sour as the mine and processing plant's performance during the first few months fell short of expectations, leading to a significant 37.5% drop in Golden Minerals' stock value by midday Thursday following the announcement.

Exploring Alternatives

In light of these challenges, Golden Minerals is now considering various alternatives for the Velardeña properties. This could involve selling the properties or winding up some of its operations in Mexico. The company's current focus shifts towards the exploration-stage Yoquivo property in Chihuahua state, boasting an inferred resource of 17.2 million oz. gold equivalent within 937,000 tonnes grading 410 g/t silver and 2.1 g/t gold. This pivot underscores the miner's strategy to explore more viable options amidst the unforeseen setbacks at Velardeña.

Market Reaction and Future Prospects

The immediate market reaction to Golden Minerals' announcement was stark, with the company's stock price plummeting to a 52-week low, erasing a significant portion of its market capitalization. This sharp decline reflects investor concerns over the company's future profitability and operational stability. As Golden Minerals navigates through these turbulent waters, the mining industry and stakeholders eagerly await the company's next steps, hoping for a turnaround that could revitalize its operations and restore investor confidence in the long run.