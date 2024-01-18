Golden Matrix’s Revenue Rises Amidst Fiscal Challenges

Despite a challenging fiscal year, Golden Matrix Group Inc., a specialist in online gaming, has reported a significant 23% increase in its revenue for fiscal 2023. The rise in revenue, which came from both B2B and B2C sectors, totaled $44.17 million, a marked increase from the previous year’s $36.03 million. This growth sets a new record for the company, adding $36 million to its monthly earnings and $11.8 million to its fourth fiscal quarter.

Net Loss Amidst Revenue Increase

However, the fiscal year wasn’t entirely rosy for Golden Matrix. The company reported a net loss of $1.17 million, a startling increase from the previous year’s net loss of $0.250038 million. The loss was attributed to several factors, including non-cash expenses for stock-based compensation amounting to $2.45 million, a rise in income tax expenses by $264,257, and an increase in operation costs for Mexplay, its B2C online casino operation in Mexico, by $497,278. Additionally, the company faced higher consulting fees of $296,771 and a decline in foreign exchange gains by $269,196.

Strong Financial Position Despite Challenges

Despite these challenges, Golden Matrix’s financial position remains strong. As of October 31, 2023, the company had $17.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, total assets of $35.6 million, and current liabilities of $4.48 million, with no reported long-term liabilities.

CEO Highlights Growth and Expansion

Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix, emphasized the company’s continued revenue growth over four consecutive years, driven by its diverse portfolio in both B2B and B2C sectors across rapidly growing online gaming markets globally. He also noted the strengthening of the Mexplay operation in Mexico and the acquisition of the MeridianBet Group, which is expected to significantly advance Golden Matrix’s global footprint and increase revenues and profitability.