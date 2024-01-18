en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Golden Matrix’s Revenue Rises Amidst Fiscal Challenges

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Golden Matrix’s Revenue Rises Amidst Fiscal Challenges

Despite a challenging fiscal year, Golden Matrix Group Inc., a specialist in online gaming, has reported a significant 23% increase in its revenue for fiscal 2023. The rise in revenue, which came from both B2B and B2C sectors, totaled $44.17 million, a marked increase from the previous year’s $36.03 million. This growth sets a new record for the company, adding $36 million to its monthly earnings and $11.8 million to its fourth fiscal quarter.

Net Loss Amidst Revenue Increase

However, the fiscal year wasn’t entirely rosy for Golden Matrix. The company reported a net loss of $1.17 million, a startling increase from the previous year’s net loss of $0.250038 million. The loss was attributed to several factors, including non-cash expenses for stock-based compensation amounting to $2.45 million, a rise in income tax expenses by $264,257, and an increase in operation costs for Mexplay, its B2C online casino operation in Mexico, by $497,278. Additionally, the company faced higher consulting fees of $296,771 and a decline in foreign exchange gains by $269,196.

Strong Financial Position Despite Challenges

Despite these challenges, Golden Matrix’s financial position remains strong. As of October 31, 2023, the company had $17.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, total assets of $35.6 million, and current liabilities of $4.48 million, with no reported long-term liabilities.

CEO Highlights Growth and Expansion

Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix, emphasized the company’s continued revenue growth over four consecutive years, driven by its diverse portfolio in both B2B and B2C sectors across rapidly growing online gaming markets globally. He also noted the strengthening of the Mexplay operation in Mexico and the acquisition of the MeridianBet Group, which is expected to significantly advance Golden Matrix’s global footprint and increase revenues and profitability.

0
Business Finance Mexico
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
49 seconds ago
Wells Fargo Maintains 'Overweight' Rating on Apollo Global Management, Raises Price Target
Wells Fargo, a leading global financial institution, has reaffirmed its faith in Apollo Global Management Inc (APO). In a recent report, the bank maintained its ‘Overweight’ rating on APO’s shares, an indicator of the company’s expected performance relative to other stocks. Taking its confidence a notch higher, Wells Fargo also increased APO’s price target from
Wells Fargo Maintains 'Overweight' Rating on Apollo Global Management, Raises Price Target
Devastating Landslide Claims Lives in China's Yunnan Province
17 mins ago
Devastating Landslide Claims Lives in China's Yunnan Province
Storm Isha Disrupts Life Across the UK
18 mins ago
Storm Isha Disrupts Life Across the UK
Freshfields' Former Tax Chief's Defense Plea and New FT Subscription Plans
5 mins ago
Freshfields' Former Tax Chief's Defense Plea and New FT Subscription Plans
Sony-ZEEL $10 Billion Merger Terminated, Udaan's CFO Resigns: Tech and Startup World Updates
6 mins ago
Sony-ZEEL $10 Billion Merger Terminated, Udaan's CFO Resigns: Tech and Startup World Updates
Yunnan Landslide: A Battle Against the Elements
13 mins ago
Yunnan Landslide: A Battle Against the Elements
Latest Headlines
World News
No Labels: A New Political Force or a Disruptor in the Making?
31 seconds
No Labels: A New Political Force or a Disruptor in the Making?
FC Dallas to Host Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Preseason Friendly at Historic Cotton Bowl
1 min
FC Dallas to Host Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Preseason Friendly at Historic Cotton Bowl
Thomas J. Seefred Trust Announces Scholarships for Students with Juvenile Diabetes
3 mins
Thomas J. Seefred Trust Announces Scholarships for Students with Juvenile Diabetes
NFL's Salary Cap Chess: The Future of Broncos, Bills, Chargers, Dolphins, and Saints
3 mins
NFL's Salary Cap Chess: The Future of Broncos, Bills, Chargers, Dolphins, and Saints
Queen Consort Camilla Stands Tall Amid Royal Health Challenges
3 mins
Queen Consort Camilla Stands Tall Amid Royal Health Challenges
West Ham Leads Race for Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips
5 mins
West Ham Leads Race for Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips
Honoring the Legacy: Celebrating the Life of Late Honorable Cecilia Ogwal
9 mins
Honoring the Legacy: Celebrating the Life of Late Honorable Cecilia Ogwal
Edmonton Oilers Unveil Specialty Logos Celebrating Cultural Diversity
10 mins
Edmonton Oilers Unveil Specialty Logos Celebrating Cultural Diversity
Democratic Party Wraps Up Primary Election, Selects Nominee for 2024 Race
10 mins
Democratic Party Wraps Up Primary Election, Selects Nominee for 2024 Race
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
29 mins
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
57 mins
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
1 hour
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
2 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
3 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
3 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
4 hours
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
6 hours
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app