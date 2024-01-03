en English
Business

Gold Prices Surge in Doha, Qatar: Detailed Breakdown and Global Comparison

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Gold Prices Surge in Doha, Qatar: Detailed Breakdown and Global Comparison

The city of Doha, Qatar, woke up to a gleaming Wednesday as the gold prices made their mark. The price per ounce of gold was set at QR 7518.36, making waves in the market. Breaking down the figures, the prices per gram were noted for different karats. The 24-karat gold was priced at QR 241.62, 21-karat gold at QR 211.42, 18-karat gold at QR 181.21, and 14-karat gold at QR 140.94.

Global Gold Prices Align with Qatar’s

The golden glow was not limited to Qatar alone. The global price for an ounce of gold mirrored the local price in Qatar, standing at QR 7518.36. This equivalence translates to a sum of $2065.2 in the international currency. A noteworthy highlight is that gold in Qatar is exempt from taxation, making it a lucrative option for investors and gold enthusiasts.

Gold Prices in Qatar: A Detailed Look

The constant update of gold prices in Doha, Qatar, is a sight to behold. The current price is 2828.5 QAR per Tola, and for 10 Tola, it scales up to 28285 QAR. Every minute, these prices are updated, ticking in tandem with Qatar Asia time (GMT+03:00).

A Glimpse at the 22 and 24 Carat Gold Rates

For 22 Carat Gold, the rate in Qatar is QAR 236.50 per gram, while for 24 Carat Gold, it’s QAR 251.50 per gram. The rates have seen a roller-coaster ride over the last 90 days, with the lowest for 22 Carat Gold being QAR 211.00 and the highest reaching QAR 239.50. For 24 Carat Gold, the lowest rate was QAR 224.00, and the highest soared to QAR 255.00. Future forecasts expect the 22 Carat Gold cost to hover around QAR 236.50 per gram in the coming 7 days.

Furthermore, Qatar offers a variety of hallmarked Gold and different colors of Gold, expanding the scope for buyers and investors.

Business Finance Qatar
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

