Gold Prices Show Positive Momentum: Future Resistance and Support Levels

Gold prices are displaying a positive momentum, following a corrective phase, with technical indicators suggesting a strengthening of this upward trend. This momentum has been partly attributed to the anticipation of deeper interest rate cuts by the Fed, along with the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East which have increased the appeal of safe-haven assets like gold.

Moving Upward from 50-day SMA

After failing to breach an upward sloping trendline from October lows, gold found support at its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), instigating a recovery in price. Currently trading around 2,053.97, above both 21 SMA and 200 EMA, gold shows strong bullish momentum, having broken its bearish trend channel. A fresh higher high is needed for this advance to be more convincing.

Resistance and Support Levels

As gold continues its upward trajectory, it faces immediate resistance at the 2,062 level. If bulls manage to breach this barrier, the next significant resistance range lies between 2,079 and 2,088. Should the momentum be sufficient to break through this range, gold could potentially test the record high of 2,144. However, if bearish actions prevail, gold’s price might retreat towards the 2,009-2,013 support range, corresponding with October resistance and January low. A breach below this could trigger further declines towards the December bottom at 1,973, and if that provides no support, the October support level at 1,954 might act as the last line of defense against further downside.

Market Influences

The market’s anticipation of a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March, bolstered by softer US PPI figures indicative of emerging deflationary pressures, has strengthened the appeal of gold. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of gold, worth around 70 billion, to their reserves in 2022, marking the highest yearly purchase since records began. With gold’s inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, it is widely regarded as a safe haven asset and a hedge against inflation and depreciating currencies. This week, investors will be closely watching the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate in Canada, expected to rise to 3.3%, which could further influence gold’s price trajectory.