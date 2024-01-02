Gold Fields Ltd ADR Sees Slight Increase in Stock Price Amidst Fluctuations

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI), a company in the active basic materials industry, saw a small increase in stock price on December 29, 2024. The company opened at $14.67, slightly higher than it had closed the previous day. The stock closed at $14.41 after showing a moderate amount of volatility between $14.24 and $14.69.

Yearly Performance and Financial Health

Over the past fiscal year, GFI’s stock has seen fluctuations between $8.89 and $17.78. Interestingly, the company has reported a significant 9.92% increase in annual sales over the past five years, despite experiencing a 2.62% decline in average annual earnings per share.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s current market float stands at a considerable $893.53 million with a total of $893.54 million outstanding shares. With a workforce of 6,364 employees, the company boasts a gross margin of 37.21%, an operating margin of 32.82%, and a pretax margin of 26.91%. Institutional ownership is reported at 21.24%, while insider ownership remains undisclosed.

Profitability and Future Projections

The company’s net margin stands at a healthy 16.59%, with a return on equity at 17.24%. As per analysts’ forecasts, earnings are predicted to be $0 per share for the current fiscal year, with an estimated decline of 2.62% per share for the subsequent fiscal year.

Performance indicators reveal a quick ratio of 1.12, a price to sales ratio of 2.91, and a price to free cash flow of 22.11. The diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is $0.74, with an expected $0.18 for the next quarter, and a projected $1.33 in a year’s time.

Stock Volatility and Market Capitalization

Despite a lower five-day average volume compared to the previous year, the stock’s volatility and moving averages suggest a moderate level of fluctuation. The company’s market capitalization stands at a substantial 12.92 billion, with annual sales amounting to 4,287 million against an annual income of 711,000 K.

The sales for the most recent quarter were 640,100 K, with the income trailing at -360,800 K. Despite these figures, Gold Fields Ltd ADR continues to maintain a steady presence in the basic materials sector, paving a path towards greater financial stability.