Finance

Gold ETFs: A Golden Investment Opportunity Amidst Economic Uncertainties

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
In the midst of a stable rupee, geopolitical uncertainties, and a global economic slowdown, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have emerged as a cost-effective investment solution. Experts project gold prices to hit a staggering Rs 70,000 per 10 grams by 2024, making gold ETFs an enticing prospect for investors.

Affordable and Accessible Gold Investment

Unlike physical gold such as jewelry or coins, gold ETFs provide an affordable option with prices that reflect the real value of gold. Traded on stock exchanges, they eliminate the need to hold physical gold, bringing transparency and lower costs to traditional gold investments. Investors can purchase units on the National Stock Exchange via a trading and demat account, with options for lump-sum or systematic investment plans (SIPs).

The Costs and Returns of Gold ETFs

While gold ETFs do not carry entry or exit fees, potential investors should be aware of associated expenses. These include the expense ratio (around 1%), broker costs, and tracking errors which can affect returns. Currently, the Indian market offers 15 Gold ETFs, whose performance typically mirrors the prices of physical gold.

Choosing the Right Gold ETF

Investors are advised to choose funds with lower tracking errors and higher trading volumes. Long-term investments are considered beneficial in aligning with financial goals. Profits from gold ETFs are subject to capital gains tax, with long-term capital gains taxed at 20% after indexation for holdings over 36 months. Short-term gains, for investments up to 36 months, are taxed according to the investor’s tax slab. However, gold ETFs do not attract wealth tax, GST, or security transaction tax, further enhancing their attractiveness.

Consultation and Caution

Despite the allure of gold ETFs, potential investors are advised to consult a financial advisor before investing. As with all investments, there are risks involved. The recent launch of the Tata Gold ETF Fund of Fund, which opened for public subscription on January 2, 2024, is a clear indicator of the increasing interest in gold ETFs. The scheme is suitable for investors seeking a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations, but it also involves high risk and is best suited for those willing to understand that their principal will be subject to such risk.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

