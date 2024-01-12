en English
Argentina

Godrej Consumer Products Reports Significant Impact of Argentine Peso Devaluation on Financial Statements

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
In a recent statement, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) disclosed the substantial effect of the Argentine Peso’s devaluation on its financial statements. A considerable component of the issue emerges from the accounting regulations requiring that the Year-to-Date (YTD) Statement of Profit and Loss undergoes translation at the closing rate during the presentation in Consolidated Financial Statements.

The Devaluation Impact

With the Argentine Peso’s significant devaluation, GCPL’s financial results for the nine-month period ending December 30, 2023, have been notably affected. The reduced value of the company’s earnings in Argentina, when converted to the reporting currency, has the potential to impact the overall financial health as reported in the consolidated financial statements.

Godrej Consumer Products’ Financial Health

As of January 11, 2024, the Current P/E Ratio of Godrej Consumer Products stands at 67.53 with a Share Price of 1155.5. The Market Cap is 118184.5 Cr, and Earnings TTM is 17501 Cr. Despite a 4.33% slide in its stock price, the company’s consolidated net profit grew 20.6% to Rs 432.77 crore on a 6.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,568.36 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.

Impact on Godrej’s Global Operations

The shift in the exchange rate, transitioning from 361 to 808, has severely impacted the LATAM business revenue, resulting in a negative effect on consolidated sales. However, the LATAM business demonstrated resilience, achieving favorable volume growth despite challenging circumstances. The Indonesia business also saw close to double-digit volume growth with high single-digit constant currency sales growth. However, the GAUM, Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East business displayed a flattish to mild decline in volume growth.

The exact financial implications of the Argentine Peso’s devaluation were not detailed in the statement, but the mention of the impact suggests it is noteworthy for stakeholders and may influence the company’s financial strategies moving forward.

Argentina Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

