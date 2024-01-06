Goa Government Implements Austerity Measures for Fiscal Discipline

The government of Goa has taken a decisive step towards maintaining fiscal discipline by rolling out austerity measures on January 1, 2024. These steps are a response to the Goa Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006, and aimed at reaching its defined targets. The primary focus of these austerity measures is a 25% reduction in budgetary revenue expenditure across all government departments, except for specific allocations like interest payouts, salaries, pensions, and debt repayments.

Restrictive Spending and Hiring Freeze

Under the new measures, spending has been restricted to a mere 20% of budgetary estimates for the remainder of the fiscal year 2023-24. The intensity of this restriction is expected to increase further with a potential additional reduction of 40% by the end of the year. In addition to the stringent spending curbs, the Goa government has also imposed a ban on creating new posts within all departments, autonomous bodies, and government corporations until further notice.

Prohibition on Procurement and the Role of the Directorate of Accounts

These austerity measures extend to the purchase of various items by government departments, which is now prohibited until March 31, 2024. The reins of ensuring compliance with these expenditure limits have been handed over to the Directorate of Accounts. The directive indicates that the Finance Department will be the only authority that can provide specific authorization to bypass these limits. Departments will now only be allowed to make payments for goods and services procured in previous months and for reimbursement of already incurred expenses.

The Underlying Objective

The overarching goal of these measures is to ensure maximum funds are available for development activities while concurrently managing and restricting expenditure. The directive, issued by the State Under Secretary (Finance) Pranab Bhat on December 21, 2023, marks a significant policy shift in Goa’s approach to fiscal management. The new measures reflect a commitment to fiscal discipline and a determination to adhere to the Goa Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006.