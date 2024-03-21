GO Hits Record €235.9M Revenue in 2023, Pioneers Malta's Digital Transformation

Communications giant GO has marked 2023 as a milestone year, achieving an unprecedented revenue of €235.9 million, a 9.9% increase over the previous year. CEO Nikhil Patil attributed this success to the company's relentless pursuit of innovation and strategic investments in digital infrastructure, which have positioned GO as Malta's leading communications service provider. This financial triumph underscores GO's significant role in driving Malta towards a digital future, with investments spanning from network enhancements to supporting burgeoning startups.

Record-Breaking Performance

GO's 2023 financial results have been nothing short of remarkable. With a revenue jump to €235.9 million and an EBITDA of €88 million, the company has not only outperformed its previous records but also set new benchmarks for the industry. This growth is largely fueled by an increase in both fixed and mobile subscribers, heightened international wholesale activities, and the sale of mobile handsets and bespoke technical solutions. Additionally, GO's subsidiaries, including BMITT and Cablenet Communications Systems, have shown robust revenue growth, further bolstering the group's overall financial health.

Strategic Investments and Expansion

Underpinning GO's financial success are strategic investments in Malta's digital infrastructure and a commitment to innovation. The transformation of BMIT into Malta's first digital infrastructure company and continuous investments in network and technology development have been pivotal. This year, GO has expanded its True Fibre and 5G coverage, aiming for nationwide reach by year-end. Such advancements not only enhance customer experience but also propel Malta forward in the digital age, making significant strides towards becoming a fully connected nation.

Future Prospects and Dividend Increase

Reflecting on the company's exceptional performance, GO's chairman, Lassaad Ben Dhiab, announced a final dividend of 5c per share, in addition to the interim dividend of 7c per share. This decision underscores the company's strong financial position and confidence in its future growth trajectory. Looking ahead, GO remains committed to driving digital innovation, with plans to further expand its network coverage and invest in technologies that will shape Malta's digital landscape.

As GO continues to break new ground, its achievements in 2023 serve as a testament to the company's resilience, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to digital transformation. With its sights set on future advancements, GO is not just navigating the path to a digital Malta but is paving it for generations to come.