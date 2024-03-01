GNIDA Allocates Rs 4,859 Crore for 2024-25: Focus on Noida Airport, Metro Expansion

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has mapped out its financial blueprint for the year 2024-25, earmarking a whopping Rs 4,859 crore for an array of development projects. In a strategic move to bolster the region's infrastructure, significant funds have been allocated towards the Noida International Airport, metro rail network expansion, and land acquisition. The decision was finalized during GNIDA's 134th Board Meeting, led by Chairman Manoj Kumar Singh, alongside CEO N G Ravi Kumar and other key officials.

Strategic Allocations for Comprehensive Development

In a detailed breakdown of the budget, GNIDA has set aside Rs 1,200 crore for land acquisition, ensuring ample space for future projects and expansions. Development and construction efforts will receive a boost with Rs 1,272 crore dedicated to these domains. A significant portion of the budget, Rs 1,500 crore, is also designated for settling GNIDA's loans, underlining a commitment to financial stability.

With an eye on enhancing connectivity and accessibility, Rs 500 crore has been directed towards the upcoming Noida International Airport, a project poised to elevate the region's status on the global map. Additionally, the metro rail network is set to expand its reach with a Rs 30 crore investment, promising to streamline commutes and foster urban mobility.

Rural and Urban Development in Focus

The budget also underscores a strong emphasis on rural and urban development, with Rs 520 crore allocated for the creation of 'smart villages' and enhancing rural infrastructure. Urban and health services have not been overlooked, with an allocation of Rs 957 crore, aimed at improving the quality of life and health standards for the region's residents. Furthermore, the electrification of the area will witness a significant push with Rs 280 crore set aside for electric sub-stations, ensuring reliable power supply to bolster economic and social activities.

Revenue Generation and Future Outlook

GNIDA anticipates a robust revenue stream of Rs 4,810 crore for the year, primarily through land allotment. The authority expects to generate substantial funds from builders, industries, and commercial establishments, with projected earnings of Rs 1,680 crore, Rs 704 crore, and Rs 590 crore, respectively. This strategic financial planning and allocation are geared towards not only meeting the current developmental needs but also paving the way for sustainable growth and prosperity in the Greater Noida region.

As GNIDA embarks on this ambitious journey, the comprehensive budget allocation reflects a balanced approach to addressing both immediate infrastructural requirements and long-term development goals. By investing in critical projects like the Noida International Airport and metro expansion, alongside focusing on rural and urban development, GNIDA sets the stage for a transformative era in the region's growth narrative.