GNIDA Allocates Rs 1,200 Crore for Land, Boosts Noida Airport and Metro Expansion in Rs 4,859 Crore 2024-25 Budget

In a significant move to bolster infrastructure and development in Greater Noida, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) board has earmarked a substantial budget for the upcoming financial year. The allocation includes Rs 1,200 crore for land acquisition, Rs 500 crore towards the Noida International Airport, and Rs 30 crore for the expansion of the metro rail network. This decision was made during GNIDA's 134th Board Meeting, showcasing a strong commitment to enhancing connectivity and urban development in the region.

Strategic Investments for Comprehensive Development

The approved budget of Rs 4,859 crore for 2024-25 underlines GNIDA's strategic approach to urban planning and infrastructure enhancement. A significant portion of the budget, Rs 1,272 crore, is dedicated to development and construction works, ensuring the progression of essential projects. Additionally, Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for repaying GNIDA's loans, indicating a balanced approach to financial management and project funding. With an expected revenue of Rs 4,810 crore from land allotment, including contributions from builders, industries, and commercial establishments, GNIDA is poised for a robust financial year.

Focus on Sustainability and Connectivity

The allocation towards the Noida International Airport, in collaboration with Tata Projects and SMEC, emphasizes the region's focus on sustainable development and green infrastructure. This initiative aims to deliver India's first net-zero emissions airport, setting a benchmark in environmental stewardship for aviation infrastructure. The airport's development, expected to complete its first phase by 2024, will significantly enhance the area's connectivity, attracting more industries and boosting economic growth. Similarly, the investment in metro rail expansion aligns with GNIDA's vision to improve urban mobility and reduce traffic congestion, making Greater Noida a more accessible and attractive destination for residents and businesses alike.

Rural Development and Urban Services Enhancement

Further demonstrating GNIDA's commitment to balanced urban and rural development, the budget includes Rs 520 crore for rural development and the creation of 'smart villages.' This initiative aims to uplift rural areas by integrating modern technology and infrastructure, thereby improving the quality of life for rural populations. Additionally, Rs 957 crore has been set aside for urban and health services, showcasing a comprehensive approach to enhancing the region's livability and sustainability. The provision for electric sub-stations, with a budget of Rs 280 crore, underlines the authority's focus on strengthening the power infrastructure to support the region's growing energy needs.

The GNIDA's budget for 2024-25 reflects a strategic and forward-thinking approach to urban development. By focusing on infrastructure, sustainability, and connectivity, the authority is laying the groundwork for a vibrant and dynamic Greater Noida. As these projects progress, they promise to transform the region into a key economic and cultural hub, driving growth and prosperity for its residents and businesses. The implications of these investments are far-reaching, potentially setting new standards for urban planning and development in India.