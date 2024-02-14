Glorious Creation's Strategic Acquisition of Stallion Uranium's Mineral Claims in the Eastern Athabasca Basin

Glorious Creation Limited's recent acquisition of Stallion Uranium Corp's mineral claims in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, marks a significant milestone in the uranium industry. The deal, worth CAD 0.4 million, grants Glorious Creation a 100% interest in seven mineral claims spanning approximately 10,874 hectares.

A Lucrative Acquisition

The agreement, announced on February 12, 2024, includes an immediate cash payment of CAD 100,000 upon signing, with additional payments and share issuances to follow. Stallion Uranium will retain a 3% net smelter return royalty from the mined minerals, but Glorious has the option to buy up to 1.5% of this royalty before commercial production begins.

Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion Uranium, expressed his excitement for the projects moving into the hands of Glorious Creation. He highlighted the potential for high-grade uranium discoveries in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, emphasizing the region's rich uranium deposits.

The Eastern Athabasca Basin: A Hotbed for Uranium Discoveries

The Eastern Athabasca Basin is renowned for its high-grade uranium deposits. The acquired properties include the Ford Lake project, which is in close proximity to recent high-grade uranium discoveries. This strategic location enhances the potential for significant uranium finds by Glorious Creation.

The other acquired properties, Cigar Lake East and Roughrider South, also hold promising prospects. These projects are expected to contribute significantly to Glorious Creation's expanding portfolio and growth in the uranium sector.

The Road Ahead

The transaction is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange and shareholder consent. Upon completion, the deal is intended to constitute a Fundamental Change of Glorious Creation. The completion of the transaction is also contingent upon the delivery of a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report.

Glorious Creation's acquisition of Stallion Uranium's mineral claims represents a strategic move in the uranium industry. With its expanded portfolio and promising projects, Glorious Creation is poised to make significant strides in the uranium sector.

As the deal awaits final approval, the industry watches with bated breath, anticipating the implications of this acquisition on the uranium landscape. Today's news indeed foreshadows tomorrow's world in the uranium sector.