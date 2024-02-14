Glorious Creation's Acquisition of Stallion's Uranium Projects: A Strategic Move in the Mining Landscape

Uranium Deal Unfolds: Glorious Creation's Acquisition of Stallion's Eastern Basin Projects

Advertisment

In a strategic move that's set to reshape the uranium mining landscape, Glorious Creation Limited has announced its agreement to acquire a 100% stake in seven mineral claims from Stallion Uranium Corp. The claims, which span approximately 10,874 hectares, are nestled in the resource-rich Eastern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

The Transaction: A Blend of Cash and Shares

The deal, worth C$400,000, will be settled through a combination of cash and shares. Upon signing, Glorious will pay Stallion C$100,000, followed by an additional C$300,000 at closing. Moreover, Glorious will issue 2.5 million of its common shares to Stallion over two years.

Advertisment

Stallion's Royalty and Glorious' Buyback Option

Stallion Uranium will retain a 3% net smelter return royalty from the mined minerals. However, Glorious has the option to buy up to 1.5% of this royalty before commercial production begins.

Conditions Precedent: Regulatory Approvals and Technical Report Compliance

Advertisment

The agreement is contingent upon several conditions, including clearance from the TSXV Venture Exchange, Glorious' shareholder consent, and the delivery of a compliant technical report. Once these conditions are met, the acquisition will be deemed complete.

This acquisition signifies a significant shift in focus for Stallion Uranium, allowing it to concentrate its efforts on its projects in the Southwestern basin. For Glorious Creation, the deal marks a strategic expansion into the uranium mining sector, with the potential for high-grade discoveries in the Eastern Athabasca Basin.

As of February 14, 2024, trading in Glorious Creation's common shares on the CSE has been halted in connection with this news release and is likely to remain so until the closing of the transaction.

In essence, this deal underscores the dynamic nature of the mining industry, where strategic partnerships and acquisitions can pave the way for significant discoveries and growth. As the transaction unfolds, all eyes will be on Glorious Creation and Stallion Uranium, watching how this deal reshapes their respective futures and contributes to the broader narrative of the uranium mining sector.

Note: All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.