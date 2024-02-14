Glorious Creation Limited Acquires Mineral Claims from Stallion Uranium Corp: A Game-Changer in Uranium Mining

Glorious Creation Limited and Stallion Uranium Corp Seal a Deal: A New Chapter in the Uranium Mining Industry

Advertisment

In a significant development in the uranium mining industry, Glorious Creation Limited has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in seven mineral claims from Stallion Uranium Corp. The deal, which covers approximately 10,874 hectares in Saskatchewan, is set to redefine the mining landscape in the region.

The Deal: A Perfect Blend of Cash and Equity

The acquisition agreement includes an initial cash payment of C$100,000, followed by an additional C$300,000 at closing. Glorious Creation will also issue 2.5 million common shares to Stallion Uranium over two years. This innovative payment structure, combining cash and equity, is a testament to the strategic thinking of both companies.

Advertisment

Stallion Uranium's Royalty Rights

As part of the deal, Stallion Uranium will retain a 3% net smelter return royalty. However, Glorious Creation has the option to buy up to 1.5% of this royalty before commercial production begins. This provision underscores Glorious Creation's commitment to long-term value creation and its confidence in the project's potential.

Regulatory Approvals and Shareholder Consent: The Path to Completion

Advertisment

The completion of the deal is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder consent. This ensures that all stakeholders are adequately consulted and that the acquisition adheres to the highest standards of corporate governance.

A Promising Future: Exploration and High-Grade Uranium Potential

With this acquisition, Glorious Creation is poised to lead a committed uranium exploration program on these projects located in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, known for its high-grade uranium potential. The properties include the Ford Lake project, which is highlighted by the recent high-grade discovery hole at Moon Lake and is located near significant uranium deposits.

Advertisment

A Halting of Trading: Anticipation Builds

Trading in the Company's common shares was halted in connection with this news release and is expected to remain halted until the closing of the Transaction. This temporary pause in trading reflects the magnitude of the deal and the anticipation it has generated in the market.

As we look forward to the completion of this deal, it's clear that the acquisition of these mineral claims by Glorious Creation Limited is set to create a new chapter in the uranium mining industry. The strategic payment structure, the potential for high-grade uranium discovery, and the commitment to regulatory compliance all point to a promising future for both companies.

The date of this significant event is February 14, 2024. As we await the finalization of this deal, the mining industry watches with bated breath, anticipating the seismic shifts this acquisition promises to bring.