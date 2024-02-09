Globalive's Anthony Lacavera Set to Disrupt Banking Sector with Wealth One Acquisition

Anthony Lacavera, the renowned founder of Globalive Capital Inc., is poised to expand his entrepreneurial footprint into the financial sector. In an agreement announced today, Globalive has declared its intention to acquire a controlling stake in Wealth One Bank of Canada, a move that hinges on the approval of regulatory bodies and the government.

A New Chapter in Banking

Lacavera, who previously disrupted the telecommunications industry with the creation of Wind Mobile, revealed the details of the agreement via email. According to The Globe and Mail, Lacavera spearheaded a consortium that raised $51 million for a 54% share in Wealth One Bank of Canada. The acquisition is motivated by Lacavera's ambition to offer Canadians more banking options, drawing on the competitive spirit Globalive demonstrated in the telecommunications sector.

Founded in 2016, Wealth One Bank of Canada is currently under national security conditions as mandated by the federal government. Despite these constraints, the bank reported assets exceeding $600 million as of November, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

Expanding Horizons

Lacavera's foray into the banking sector is not entirely unexpected. After selling Wind Mobile to Shaw Communications in 2016 for $1.6 billion, Lacavera has been exploring new ventures. His latest move into banking signals a broader trend of tech entrepreneurs diversifying their portfolios and challenging traditional industries.

However, this acquisition comes with its unique set of challenges. Last year, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland ordered three of Wealth One's founding investors to divest their shares and imposed extraordinary national security conditions on the bank. These conditions require the bank to sever all ties with the three men who have faced scrutiny from Ottawa over their alleged connections to the Chinese government and to implement strict anti-money laundering measures.

Under the proposal led by Globalive, all of Wealth One's current investors would divest their shares, and the ownership of the bank would move into a special purpose vehicle (SPV). Globalive would be responsible for running the SPV.

A Leap of Faith

While Wealth One, which caters to Chinese Canadian clients, was established with an initial investment of $50 million, it has yet to earn a profit. The bank has faced regulatory hurdles, including fines for failing to abide by anti-money laundering regulations.

Despite these challenges, Lacavera remains optimistic about the potential of Wealth One Bank. His experience in building successful businesses from the ground up, coupled with his commitment to offering more choices for Canadians, could signal a significant shift in the banking landscape.

As the deal awaits regulatory and government approvals, all eyes are on Globalive and Wealth One Bank. If successful, this acquisition could mark a turning point in Canadian banking, offering a fresh perspective and much-needed competition in the industry.