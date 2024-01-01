Global Financial and Geopolitical Update: Congo’s Policy Rate, India’s Foreign Inflows, and Japan’s Earthquake

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank has decided to maintain its policy rate at 25%, as per an official statement. Amid uncertainties and risks in the global economy, the economic outlook for 2024 remains generally favorable, with strong growth and declining inflationary pressure.

Foreign Inflows into Indian Bonds Reach Six-Year High

Concurrently, India has witnessed a significant increase in foreign inflows into its bonds, reaching a six-year high in 2023. This surge comes ahead of the country’s anticipated inclusion in a global bond index.

The Indian Rupee and the Nifty 50’s Trajectory

In the currency markets, the Indian Rupee is inching higher due to sales by exporters and foreign banks. The Federal Reserve’s policy outlook and the Reserve Bank of India’s actions are expected to influence the Rupee’s trajectory at the start of 2024. Meanwhile, India’s benchmark stock index, the Nifty 50, is projected to have a flat start to the year.

Geopolitical News: Ukraine Conflict and US-China Diplomatic Ties

In geopolitical news, contrasting New Year speeches by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Additionally, China’s President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden exchanged congratulations on the 45th anniversary of their countries’ diplomatic ties.

Japan Faces 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake

In Japan, a significant 7.4 magnitude earthquake has struck, prompting a tsunami warning and the expectation of a 5-meter tsunami hitting the coast of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed the government to take emergency measures, and the Japan Meteorological Agency has scheduled a press conference regarding the earthquake.