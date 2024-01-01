en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Global Financial and Geopolitical Update: Congo’s Policy Rate, India’s Foreign Inflows, and Japan’s Earthquake

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Global Financial and Geopolitical Update: Congo’s Policy Rate, India’s Foreign Inflows, and Japan’s Earthquake

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank has decided to maintain its policy rate at 25%, as per an official statement. Amid uncertainties and risks in the global economy, the economic outlook for 2024 remains generally favorable, with strong growth and declining inflationary pressure.

Foreign Inflows into Indian Bonds Reach Six-Year High

Concurrently, India has witnessed a significant increase in foreign inflows into its bonds, reaching a six-year high in 2023. This surge comes ahead of the country’s anticipated inclusion in a global bond index.

The Indian Rupee and the Nifty 50’s Trajectory

In the currency markets, the Indian Rupee is inching higher due to sales by exporters and foreign banks. The Federal Reserve’s policy outlook and the Reserve Bank of India’s actions are expected to influence the Rupee’s trajectory at the start of 2024. Meanwhile, India’s benchmark stock index, the Nifty 50, is projected to have a flat start to the year.

Geopolitical News: Ukraine Conflict and US-China Diplomatic Ties

In geopolitical news, contrasting New Year speeches by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Additionally, China’s President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden exchanged congratulations on the 45th anniversary of their countries’ diplomatic ties.

Japan Faces 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake

In Japan, a significant 7.4 magnitude earthquake has struck, prompting a tsunami warning and the expectation of a 5-meter tsunami hitting the coast of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed the government to take emergency measures, and the Japan Meteorological Agency has scheduled a press conference regarding the earthquake.

0
Asia Finance India
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

FDA Clears Mead Johnson, Indian Bonds Surge, Times Square Celebrates 2024, and Contrasting New Year's Speeches - Major Global News

By Momen Zellmi

Decoding the Yeti: A Blend of Biology and Psychology

By Israel Ojoko

X Corp's Role in Mitigating the Aftermath of Japan's 2024 Tsunami Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Tokyo Tops Cost of Living Index Among Asia Pacific Financial Hubs

By Muthana Al-Najjar

China's Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region: A Beacon of Innovation and Green ...
@Asia · 49 mins
China's Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region: A Beacon of Innovation and Green ...
heart comment 0
Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, No Casualties Reported

By Nitish Verma

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, No Casualties Reported
Tokyo Tops Affordability Among Asia Pacific Hubs; China Faces Economic Instability

By Shivani Chauhan

Tokyo Tops Affordability Among Asia Pacific Hubs; China Faces Economic Instability
Cambodia’s 2023: A Year of Political Transition and Sporting Triumph

By Salman Khan

Cambodia's 2023: A Year of Political Transition and Sporting Triumph
Latest Headlines
World News
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
3 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
3 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
3 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
3 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
4 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
4 mins
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
6 mins
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
6 mins
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
32 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
35 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
55 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
58 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
2 hours
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app