Global Equity Rally Marks End Of 2023: Kuwait Financial Centre ‘Markaz’ Report

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Global Equity Rally Marks End Of 2023: Kuwait Financial Centre ‘Markaz’ Report

As the curtains drew on 2023, global equity markets saw a rally, largely driven by declining inflation rates and an anticipated end to the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle, according to Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” in its Monthly Market Review for December 2023. However, there were mixed performances within the GCC equities due to factors such as oil production cuts and geopolitical tensions.

Dubai Takes the Lead

Dubai’s index emerged as the leader, fueled by a thriving real estate market and a rebound in tourism. In contrast, Kuwait’s equities experienced a decline, particularly in banking stocks, which constitute a significant portion of the market by capitalization. This dip occurred as projections for oil GDP fell, and banks found themselves in a challenging environment.

Spotlight on Kuwait’s Equities

While banking stocks struggled, Kuwait’s Insurance and Consumer Staples sectors witnessed substantial gains. Among individual stocks, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait and Boubyan Bank bore the brunt of the decline, while the Commercial Bank of Kuwait gained ground. Additionally, Kuwait Real Estate Company and Arzan Financial Group registered considerable returns.

Yearly Gain for S&P GCC Composite Index

The S&P GCC Composite index ended the year on a positive note, with Dubai and Saudi Arabia indices performing strongly. U.S. markets also closed positively, with technology stocks and generative AI playing a significant role in Nasdaq’s gains. Emerging Markets showed a mixed performance, with India standing out as an outperformer.

Global Inflation Rates Moderate

Globally, inflation rates have moderated, with U.S rates witnessing a significant decline from their previous highs. The U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields also dropped, as did oil prices, despite production cuts. On the contrary, gold prices saw an increase. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s real estate market displayed stability, with real estate transactions witnessing an uptick in December.

Outlook for 2024

The outlook for global asset classes in 2024 largely depends on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy. No additional rate hikes are expected, with a potential reversal on the cards in the second half of the year. The recovery of GCC will hinge on the demand for oil and regulatory reforms. Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” manages over USD 3.75 billion in assets and has been listed on Boursa Kuwait since 1997.

Business Finance Kuwait
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

