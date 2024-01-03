en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Global DeFi Sector’s Total Value Locked Reaches $55.365 Billion

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Global DeFi Sector’s Total Value Locked Reaches $55.365 Billion

The global decentralized finance (DeFi) sector witnessed a notable surge in its total value locked (TVL), closing at an impressive $55.365 billion. This increase reflects a wider trend of burgeoning interest and burgeoning confidence in DeFi platforms. DeFiLlama, a prominent DeFi analytics platform, reported a 3.95 percent gain in TVL, which translates to an approximate increase of $2 billion.

Lido Finance: A Titan in the DeFi Space

Among the key players in the DeFi arena, Lido Finance has seen its TVL rise by 4.5% to reach almost $22 billion. The increase for Lido Finance is largely attributed to a surge in net ETH deposits and a rise in the price of ETH, resulting in an 18% increase in their TVL. The protocol has also witnessed substantial growth in its stETH ecosystem and has surpassed 200,000 individual ETH stakers. Lido’s success is further underscored by its governance innovations and strategic integrations, establishing itself as a burgeoning force in decentralized staking.

DeFi: A Growing Global Force

The year 2023 saw the DeFi sector experience a significant increase in total value locked (TVL), peaking at over $93.2 billion, marking a 32% year-over-year growth. This growth was attributed to enhanced trust in blockchain technologies and escalating institutional interest. The sector is set for a robust year in 2024, with potential regulatory shifts and an optimistic outlook.

Outlook for 2024

DeFi is expected to integrate more deeply into the global financial system, dominating the landscape and continuing its upward trajectory. Ethereum currently commands more than a 50% share of the DeFi TVL, standing at over $29 billion. Meanwhile, other platforms like Solana (SOL) have also achieved significant milestones in the crypto community, including surpassing Ethereum in stablecoin trading volume, NFT trade volume, and total value locked in the DeFi sector.

0
Finance
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ireland 2024: Navigating Economic, Political, and Environmental Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Balancing Risks and Returns: Unraveling the Optimal Portfolio Structure for 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

CSA and CIRO Update Guidance on Client Focused Reforms

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Analysts' Data Services and Resources Report: Top Five Nigerian Companies with Highest ESG Ratings

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

ID Logistics Group Unveils Liquidity Account Status and Trading Volume ...
@Business · 1 min
ID Logistics Group Unveils Liquidity Account Status and Trading Volume ...
heart comment 0
JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry
Alstom Paves Way for Hydrogen-Powered Train Revolution in Italy

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Alstom Paves Way for Hydrogen-Powered Train Revolution in Italy
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options to New Employees

By BNN Correspondents

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options to New Employees
Industrial Court Rules in Favor of Mara Corporation in Unfair Dismissal Case

By BNN Correspondents

Industrial Court Rules in Favor of Mara Corporation in Unfair Dismissal Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
12 seconds
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
1 min
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
1 min
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
1 min
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
2 mins
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
FA Cup Clash: Rotherham United vs Fulham Under Dean Whitestone's Charge
2 mins
FA Cup Clash: Rotherham United vs Fulham Under Dean Whitestone's Charge
ATP Brisbane Tournament: Unfolding Drama, Head-to-Head Matchups, and Comprehensive Coverage
2 mins
ATP Brisbane Tournament: Unfolding Drama, Head-to-Head Matchups, and Comprehensive Coverage
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games
2 mins
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
23 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app