en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Global Banks Could Boost Their Valuations by $7 Trillion: BCG Report

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Global Banks Could Boost Their Valuations by $7 Trillion: BCG Report

In a recent revelation by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), it was highlighted that global banks could potentially escalate their valuations by an astounding $7 trillion in the forthcoming five years. This dramatic surge could be achieved by the banks if they take calculated strides towards fostering growth and augmenting productivity.

A Dive into the Numbers

BCG’s report presents a convincing case for banks to enhance their price-to-book ratios, which could effectively double their current valuations. This comes amidst a myriad of challenges that the banking sector is grappling with. The primary cause of negative sentiment towards the banking sector, as identified by BCG, is a significant drop in profitability. A concerning statistic revealed that in 2022, nearly 75% of bank stocks had price-to-book ratios below 1. Furthermore, their price-to-earnings multiples were nearly half of what they were in 2008.

The Disparity Gap

The report also shed light on another worrying trend – the returns on bank stocks for shareholders have not been keeping pace with major market indexes since the financial crisis. The gap between them has been progressively widening, causing consternation among stakeholders. Despite attempts to radically simplify their operations and investments in productivity, banks continue to grapple with profit constraints. These are primarily attributed to increased capital requirements and heightened competition from new market entrants such as fintech companies.

A Glimpse into the Future

While the report paints a rather bleak picture of the current scenario, it also casts a shadow of doubt on banks’ capability to return to the high levels of profitability and valuations that were seen before the global financial crisis. Banks need to adopt a set of bold actions, such as driving higher productivity and making portfolio decisions that enhance value, in order to unlock enormous value. The report underscores the importance of embracing technology and forging strategic partnerships to gain a competitive advantage in this rapidly evolving financial landscape.

0
Business Finance
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
25 seconds ago
Reliance Industries' Stocks Soar: A Reflection of Investor Confidence and Strong Market Position
In a remarkable surge, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of India’s behemoth conglomerates, saw its stock price reach the zenith of the day. This uptick is a testament to the investor confidence and the firm’s dominant market position. Drawing attention from investors and market analysts, RIL’s stock movements are often viewed as a bellwether for
Reliance Industries' Stocks Soar: A Reflection of Investor Confidence and Strong Market Position
Ayodhya Eyes Economic Transformation with Rs 75,000 Crore Investment
2 mins ago
Ayodhya Eyes Economic Transformation with Rs 75,000 Crore Investment
Chief Economists Outlook Report Predicts Looser Labor Markets, Easier Financial Conditions in 2024
2 mins ago
Chief Economists Outlook Report Predicts Looser Labor Markets, Easier Financial Conditions in 2024
DNO ASA Pre-empts Q4 2023 Financial Results with Performance Highlights
41 seconds ago
DNO ASA Pre-empts Q4 2023 Financial Results with Performance Highlights
Aerofield Homes Commits to Bolster Odu'a Investment's Developmental Agenda
1 min ago
Aerofield Homes Commits to Bolster Odu'a Investment's Developmental Agenda
Ayodhya on the Brink of Economic Revolution: British Conglomerate Invests Rs 75,000 Crore
1 min ago
Ayodhya on the Brink of Economic Revolution: British Conglomerate Invests Rs 75,000 Crore
Latest Headlines
World News
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
22 seconds
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria
41 seconds
Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria
Arsenal's Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend
43 seconds
Arsenal's Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
1 min
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
1 min
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
2 mins
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany
2 mins
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
2 mins
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
Roy Keane Sheds Light on Infamous Beckham-Ferguson Boot Incident
2 mins
Roy Keane Sheds Light on Infamous Beckham-Ferguson Boot Incident
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
34 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app