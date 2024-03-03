Glasgow Businesses Rally Against 10pm Parking Charge, abrdn Cuts 500 Jobs Amid Restructuring, £50M Boost for Edinburgh Hotels, Easdales Launch Coach Holiday Venture

In a recent development that has sparked widespread concern among the Glasgow business community, an overwhelming majority have voiced their opposition to the city council's new parking charge policy. Meanwhile, financial services giant abrdn announces major job cuts as part of a restructuring effort, Edinburgh's historic hotels receive a significant investment for refurbishment, and former Rangers directors venture into the coach holiday business.

Glasgow's Parking Policy Backlash

A poll conducted by the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has revealed that 85 per cent of businesses fear the new 10pm parking charge will negatively impact their operations. Stuart Patrick, the Chamber's chief executive, has publicly called for the city council to reconsider the decision, highlighting the widespread dismay it has caused within the business community. This outcry is supported by a public petition with over 11,000 signatures, initiated by John Hogg, who argues that the policy will severely affect low-paid workers in the nighttime economy.

abrdn Announces Restructuring and Job Cuts

Scottish financial powerhouse abrdn is set to eliminate approximately 500 jobs following a restructuring plan aimed at boosting its investment business's profitability. Stephen Bird, abrdn's chief executive, is set to receive a bonus of £786,000, which is 89.8% of his salary, amidst the job cuts. This decision has raised eyebrows, especially given the company's current financial restructuring efforts to achieve an 'acceptable level of profitability.'

Edinburgh Hotels to Undergo £50 Million Revamp

In a positive development for Edinburgh's tourism and hospitality sector, Henderson Park, together with Klarent Hospitality, has announced a £50 million investment in the refurbishment of the Hilton Edinburgh Carlton and the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian. The investment aims to enhance guest experience through significant upgrades, including bedroom refurbishments and the restoration of public areas, ensuring the historic charm of these establishments is preserved while meeting modern luxury standards.

New Coach Holiday Venture by Former Rangers Directors

Sandy and James Easdale, former directors of Rangers, have embarked on a new business venture with the launch of Loch Lomond Travel, a coach holiday service. Operated under their McGill's Group, the service aims to provide UK-wide coach holidays, partnering with quality hotels and attractions to offer memorable experiences. The inaugural brochure features tours such as the North Coast 500 and The Greatest Railway Journey in the World, showcasing the Easdales' commitment to diversifying their business interests and promoting domestic tourism.

As these developments unfold, the implications for local economies, employment, and Scotland's tourism industry are substantial. From the business community's reaction in Glasgow to significant investments in Edinburgh's historic hotels and new ventures in the tourism sector, these stories reflect the dynamic nature of Scotland's economic landscape. The coming months will be crucial in determining the long-term impact of these decisions and initiatives on the region's businesses and workforce.