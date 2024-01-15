en English
Agriculture

GIRSAL Honors Banks and Individuals for Enhancing Agricultural Lending in Ghana

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Four financial institutions and two individuals have been honored by the Ghana Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Project (GIRSAL) for their outstanding contributions to the agricultural sector in 2023. The recognition, a part of GIRSAL’s efforts to motivate banks to support agricultural businesses more robustly, aligns with the organization’s mission to de-risk agribusiness financing by Ghanaian financial institutions.

Awarding Excellence in Agricultural Financing

The GIRSAL Partner Financial Institution Excellence Awards saw Absa Bank Ghana clinching the top position. Absa secured three accolades, including the highest total number of and value of GIRSAL guaranteed agricultural credit. It was also recognized as the best overall partner financial institution. Fidelity Bank Ghana was awarded for being the most responsive partner financial institution and for the highest staff participation in GIRSAL’s training programs. Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd received recognition for the highest guaranteed credit of the year.

Honoring Individual Contributions

Two individuals, Eric Nkansah and training facilitators Ricky Aboagye Poku and Eyram Atsu, were also highlighted for their exceptional contributions. Their efforts have played a crucial role in supporting the growth of the agricultural sector in Ghana.

Impact of GIRSAL’s Initiatives

GIRSAL’s CEO, Kwesi Korboe, underscored the significant growth in lending to agricultural businesses since GIRSAL’s inception. This increase in lending has led to substantial job creation and amplified exports. GIRSAL has also supported the establishment and renovation of rubber factories and is introducing a new model for the rice value chain. The impact of these initiatives is evident in the economic growth and development of the agricultural sector in Ghana.

Reflecting on their awards, Absa Bank Ghana’s Interim Managing Director, Adolph Kpegah, expressed the award as an endorsement to improve access to finance in the agricultural sector. He revealed that the bank has supported over 17,000 workers and provided substantial interest to the agricultural sector. Fidelity Bank’s MD, Julian Opuni, emphasized their commitment to the growth of the agricultural sector and their longstanding relationship with GIRSAL.

Agriculture Finance Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

