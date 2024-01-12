GIFT City: India’s Blossoming Financial Hub

India’s GIFT City in Gujarat, a rapidly expanding international financial hub, is witnessing a significant surge in business operations with the arrival of various global and domestic firms. Notable international entities such as Japan’s Mizuho Bank and America’s StoneX have established their operations in the city’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). The focus of StoneX is primarily on bullion trading. Apex Group and Transworld, also setting up their offices, will offer fund administration, fund accounting, and leasing services, respectively.

Domestic Firms Join the Expansion

Indian companies are not far behind. ONGC Videsh and Wipro, known for their finance and techfin operations, are also putting down roots in GIFT City. Accenture, a prominent name in the tech industry, is also slated to open an office there in the near future. This influx of companies is a testament to the growing appeal of GIFT City as a nexus for finance, technology, and innovation.

GIFT City’s Evolving Role

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shed light on the growth of GIFT City at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. She underlined the city’s potential to become a hub for global finance and manufacturing for shipping lines, with eight ship leasing companies commencing operations. The minister highlighted the presence of 25 banks, including nine foreign ones, 26 aircraft lessors, 80 fund managers, and 29 insurance entities. She also suggested GIFT City’s potential as a platform for trading green credits, promoting eco-friendly practices.

Impressive Growth

Sitharaman noted that the IFSC now hosts more than 580 entities, a significant increase from 2020. The derivative contract in GIFT City was worth $2.02 billion by October, and the fintech adoption rate stands at an impressive 80 percent. The city is expanding to accommodate living and working spaces for around one million people, with changes in the regulatory framework being worked out to attract ship and aircraft leasing businesses. The growth and expansion of GIFT City, with the presence of various financial entities and the potential for green technology and diverse fintech, signifies its role in fulfilling India’s vision to become a developed nation by 2047.