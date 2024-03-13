GIC Singapore, ICICI Prudential MF Secure Nearly 50% in ITC Block Deal, Eyeing Growth

On March 13, 2024, in a significant move within the Indian tobacco industry, GIC Singapore and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired close to 50% of the shares sold in a block deal by British American Tobacco (BAT) involving its stake in ITC Limited. This transaction not only underscores the attractiveness of ITC as an investment but also signals a reshaping of shareholder dynamics within one of India's leading FMCG companies.

Advertisment

Strategic Acquisition

The block deal, which saw BAT offloading approximately 3.5% of its stake in ITC for an estimated ₹17,491 crore, resulted in a notable surge in ITC's share price, peaking at ₹439.00 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stake sale by BAT, aimed at funding a share buyback program, has offered a lucrative entry point for GIC Singapore and ICICI Prudential MF, highlighting their confidence in ITC's growth trajectory and brand dominance in the FMCG sector. Analysts, buoyed by the development, have upgraded ITC's stock, forecasting robust growth and an enhanced corporate governance structure post-transaction.

Market Response and Future Outlook

Advertisment

Following the announcement of the block deal, ITC's shares experienced an 8% jump, reflecting the market's positive reception to the news. Financial institutions and brokerage firms, including CLSA, have revised their outlook on ITC, projecting an upward trajectory in its share price. This strategic acquisition by GIC Singapore and ICICI Prudential MF is anticipated to not only diversify ITC's investor base but also strengthen its position in the market, making it an even more attractive proposition for future investors.

Implications for ITC and Its Stakeholders

The stake sale and subsequent acquisition by GIC Singapore and ICICI Prudential MF are expected to usher in a new era for ITC, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder value enhancement. With BAT still holding a significant portion of ITC post-sale, the move is seen as a strategic realignment, allowing BAT to capitalize on ITC's market performance while also enabling ITC to attract long-term, growth-oriented investors. This development is a testament to ITC's enduring appeal in the FMCG sector and its potential for future growth.

As the dust settles on this landmark transaction, the focus now shifts to how ITC leverages this change in its shareholder composition to fuel its next phase of growth and innovation. With the backing of global and domestic financial powerhouses, ITC is well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, potentially setting new benchmarks in the FMCG industry.