Business

Gibraltar’s Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry Visits Finsbury Trust: A Step Towards Strengthening Local Financial Sectors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:42 am EST
Gibraltar’s Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry Visits Finsbury Trust: A Step Towards Strengthening Local Financial Sectors

Nigel Feetham, Gibraltar’s Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, recently paid a visit to Finsbury Trust, a Gibraltar-based trust, corporate and fund services provider. The firm, known for its 40-year history in Gibraltar, invited Minister Feetham as part of the Ministry’s outreach initiatives to strengthen ties with local financial sectors.

Engaging with Finsbury Trust’s Team

During the visit, Minister Feetham had the opportunity to engage with Finsbury Trust’s dedicated team of over 70 employees, including a blend of seasoned professionals and younger talents. Some of these employees have been with the firm since its inception, reflecting the company’s commitment to nurturing and retaining talent. The Minister’s interaction with the team served as a platform to discuss the Government’s initiatives aimed at supporting local financial sectors.

Supporting and Nurturing Young Talent

One aspect that struck Minister Feetham during his visit was Finsbury Trust’s dedication to employing and training young talent. The company’s practice of grooming young professionals to rise through the company’s ranks to senior roles is a testament to its investment in the future of Gibraltar’s financial sector. The Minister expressed his delight and admiration for their commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders in the industry.

A Look to the Future

Minister Feetham’s visit to Finsbury Trust not only solidified the relationship between the Ministry and the firm but also set the stage for future collaboration. The Minister expressed his eagerness to attend the inauguration of Finsbury Trust’s new office premises in the future, indicating the Government’s continued support for the firm’s growth and development in Gibraltar.

Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

