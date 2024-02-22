Gibb Group Acquires Trauma Resus, Bolstering Safety in High-Risk Sectors

In a strategic move to enhance its safety and survival services, Gibb Group, a subsidiary of Clarksons Port Services, has successfully acquired Trauma & Resuscitation Services Ltd (Trauma Resus), with advisory services provided by Moore Kingston Smith.

Gibb Group’s Growth Trajectory

Gibb Group, a prominent player in the oil, gas, marine, and renewable energy sectors, has fortified its market position through the acquisition of Trauma Resus. This move is a testament to Gibb Group’s commitment to providing comprehensive safety solutions.

As a leading manufacturer and supplier of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Maintenance, Repair, and Operational Equipment (MRO) products, Gibb Group’s portfolio is significantly strengthened by this addition.

Trauma Resus’ Expertise in Advanced First Aid

Trauma Resus stands as the UK’s premier provider of advanced first aid and trauma training, a reputation built since its inception in 2005 by a team of healthcare professionals.

The company’s EURIECA® programme is globally recognized as the standard for advanced first aid within the offshore wind sector. With offices in both the UK and the USA, Trauma Resus brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Gibb Group’s already extensive product range and sector expertise.

A Synergistic Union

The acquisition promises mutual benefits, with Trauma Resus’ clientele in the energy, transportation, logistics, emergency response, and healthcare sectors gaining access to Gibb Group’s vast array of products and expertise. Moore Kingston Smith’s role in facilitating this acquisition was pivotal, offering an integrated and multidisciplinary approach to due diligence. The team, led by specialists Mike Orton and Mark Fielden, provided comprehensive financial and taxation due diligence services, ensuring a smooth transaction.

David Rumsey, Managing Director of Clarksons Port Services, lauded Moore Kingston Smith for their exceptional financial acumen and hands-on approach, which proved invaluable throughout the acquisition process. The integration of Trauma Resus into Gibb Group’s operations is set to provide customers with a full spectrum of offshore safety services and products, combining top-tier PPE with sector-specific first aid training to bolster customer confidence and responsibility.

Mike Orton reflected on the acquisition as a rewarding venture, highlighting the seamless facilitation of the transaction and the positive impact it will have on the dynamic safety and survival sector. This acquisition aligns with the broader strategic goals of Gibb Group’s parent company, FTSE 250 Clarkson PLC, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

The acquisition of Trauma Resus by Gibb Group marks a significant milestone in the industry, promising enhanced safety standards and training for clients across various sectors. With the backing of Moore Kingston Smith’s expertise, Gibb Group is poised to deliver unparalleled safety solutions, fostering a safer and more confident working environment for all.