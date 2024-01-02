en English
Ghost Patients: England’s GP Surgeries Receiving Payments for Nonexistent Patients

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
In a startling revelation, England’s general practitioner (GP) surgeries have been found to be registering and receiving payments for ‘ghost patients’. These are individuals who, despite being deceased or having relocated, remain registered with GP practices. Over the past five years, this number has seen an alarming surge of about 61%. Current registrations stand at a staggering 62.9 million, a stark contrast to the actual population of 57.1 million as estimated by the Office for National Statistics. This discrepancy hints at a potential overpayment to GP practices of close to 955 million pounds.

An Expensive Oversight

The issue of ghost patients was first identified by the TaxPayers’ Alliance, a group that advocates for the necessary amendments to the funding model unless these missing patients are accounted for. The crux of the matter lies in GP practices receiving an average of £164.64 for each patient on their lists. This potentially costs the NHS a whopping £955 million for people who essentially do not require treatment.

Interruption in the Investigation

The NHS Counter Fraud Authority had initiated an investigation into the matter back in 2019. However, the investigation was abruptly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic resulted in difficulties in acquiring core data and led to a shift in priorities towards the country’s response to the virus.

Denial of Deliberate Wrongdoing

The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) vehemently denies any intentional malpractice by the practices. They attribute the outdated patient lists to the challenges in receiving timely and accurate information regarding patient movements. The RCGP underlines the growing workload on GPs and the recent advancements that enable the electronic transfer of patient records as measures that should improve the accuracy of patient lists.

As of the time of reporting, the NHS Counter Fraud Authority has not resumed its investigation into the matter. Instead, it is focusing its resources based on current intelligence-led priorities. This leaves the issue of ghost patients unresolved, as the taxpayer’s money continues to subsidise service users who may not even exist.

Finance Health United Kingdom
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

