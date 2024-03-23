GHMC Cracks Down on Property Tax Defaulters, Seizes 140 Properties in Hyderabad

With the financial year drawing to a close, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is intensifying efforts to recover outstanding property tax by targeting long-time defaulters. Circle-level officials from the Revenue wing have initiated the seizure of properties with dues outstanding for more than a year, primarily focusing on commercial establishments. This action comes at a critical time, less than two months before the parliamentary elections, stirring concern among Hyderabad residents.

Desperate Measures for Tax Recovery

In a bid to meet the annual property tax revenue target of ₹2,100 crore, GHMC has fallen significantly short, with a current deficit of ₹500 crore to ₹600 crore. The corporation's response has been to escalate its recovery process by seizing properties. Notices and warrants have been issued, leading to the seizure of about 140 properties across GHMC's 30 circles, with notable areas like Jubilee Hills and Yousufguda seeing the highest number of seizures. This aggressive move aims to encourage defaulters to clear their dues, leveraging the fear of losing their property.

One-Time Settlement Scheme Falls Short

To mitigate the harshness of property seizures and provide a reprieve to defaulters, GHMC introduced a one-time settlement scheme. This scheme offers a generous 90% waiver on interest if defaulters settle their dues along with a 10% interest payment. Despite the attractive offer, the scheme has not garnered the anticipated response, compelling GHMC officials to continue with their stringent recovery measures. The lack of interest in the settlement scheme underscores the challenges GHMC faces in mobilizing tax revenue.

Implications of GHMC's Tax Collection Drive

The GHMC's decision to seize properties has sparked a conversation on the effectiveness and ethical considerations of such measures, especially in the run-up to elections. While the immediate goal is to shore up tax revenue, the long-term implications on public perception and the financial well-being of affected property owners are yet to be fully understood. This situation also highlights the broader issue of tax compliance in urban areas and the need for more effective strategies to encourage timely tax payments without resorting to extreme measures.

As the GHMC's property tax collection drive continues, the outcomes of these efforts will likely have a significant impact on the corporation's ability to fund city services and infrastructure projects. Moreover, the approach taken by GHMC could serve as a case study for other municipalities grappling with similar revenue collection challenges. Whether this aggressive strategy will lead to a sustainable improvement in tax collection rates remains to be seen, but it certainly sets a precedent for municipal tax enforcement actions.