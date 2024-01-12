en English
Finance

Ghaziabad Receives Additional Funds to Combat Air Pollution

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
Ghaziabad Receives Additional Funds to Combat Air Pollution

India’s Ghaziabad city, a beacon of hope in the fight against air pollution, has been granted an additional fund of ₹34.33 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24 to further improve air quality. This funding forms part of a total grant of ₹462 crore, distributed among 12 cities that have shown promising reductions in PM10 levels and significant improvements in the Air Quality Index (AQI). The bountiful grant, sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission, represents a significant increase from the ₹120 crore received in the previous funding period of 2020-21.

A Step Towards Cleaner Air

The previously received funds were diligently utilized for various pollution abatement measures. The city’s efforts included the purchase of state-of-the-art water sprinkling and mechanized road sweeping machines, as well as the strategic development of infrastructure to manage solid waste and dusty roads. Of the total funds, a significant portion, around ₹114 crore, was effectively spent on these initiatives, enhancing Ghaziabad’s path towards cleaner air.

AQI: A Testament to Progress

Furthermore, Ghaziabad has experienced a consistent improvement in its AQI over the years. The annual average AQI dropped impressively from 256 in 2017 to 181 in 2023, indicating the successful implementation of pollution control measures. These improvements are largely attributed to the consistent efforts taken under the vigilant guidance of the Commission for Air Quality Management.

Call for Transparency

Despite the city’s progress, environmentalists like Sushil Raghav have called for greater transparency in the allocation and usage of these funds. They emphasize the need for the purchased equipment to be used throughout the year, and not solely during the winter season when pollution levels tend to peak. The new grant is expected to further bolster Ghaziabad’s efforts in curbing air pollution, but the call for transparency underscores the importance of continued vigilance and accountability in these initiatives.


author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

