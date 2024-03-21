Ghana's Port Dilemma: High Charges Drive Shipping Vessels to Togo, Impacting Revenue

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has sounded the alarm over Ghana's diminishing port revenue as shipping vessels increasingly prefer Togo's port, attributing this trend to the burdensome charges at Ghanaian ports. This revelation came to light during a meeting with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, where the chamber presented a plea for the reduction of the myriad of taxes and levies, including the GetFund, National Health Insurance, and COVID-19 levies, among others, that importers are currently shouldering.

Comparative Analysis and Government Engagement

Importers are faced with a complex web of 22 different taxes and levies, making Ghana an expensive port of call. This financial strain is further compounded by the continuous depreciation of the Ghana cedi, which affects charges payable in U.S. dollars, and the high-interest rates demanded by financial institutions. The GNCCI highlighted the urgent need for a revision of these charges to ameliorate the cost of doing business through Ghana's ports.

In response to these challenges, the GNCCI has embarked on a comparative study of port charges within the subregion. Dr. Osei Amoako, reporting on his findings, noted the competitive edge of Togo's port, attributing its attractiveness to lower operational costs. This has prompted a direct appeal to the Vice President for intervention, including the reduction of electricity tariffs for industries to alleviate operational costs further. Vice President Bawumia has expressed commitment to addressing these concerns, promising to align Ghana's port charges with those of Togo to reclaim lost traffic.

Implications for Ghana's Economy

This shift of shipping vessels to Togo not only signifies a loss of direct revenue for Ghana but also poses broader economic implications, including affecting the cost and efficiency of imports and exports, which can further impact the overall competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses. The situation calls for a strategic review of policies governing port charges, with a focus on fostering a more conducive business environment that can stand up to regional competition.

As the GNCCI and the government engage in discussions to find a sustainable solution, the business community remains hopeful for a positive outcome that will enhance Ghana's attractiveness as a hub for maritime trade. The ongoing dialogue between government officials and the chamber underscores the critical nature of the port's role in the national economy and the urgent need for reforms to secure Ghana's position in the global shipping landscape.