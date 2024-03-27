Ghana's Negotiations on $13 Billion Bond Debt Restructuring Gain Momentum

Ghana's government is intensifying its efforts to expedite the restructuring of over $13 billion in international bond debt, as announced by Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam. The country aims to finalize negotiations swiftly, having already secured an agreement in principle to restructure $5.4 billion of loans with official creditors earlier this year. With formal discussions already underway with one bondholder group and counter-proposals received from two others, Ghana seeks to achieve a comprehensive debt restructuring agreement in 2023.

In January, Ghana reached a significant milestone by agreeing in principle to restructure $5.4 billion of its debt with official creditors, marking a pivotal step toward addressing its financial challenges. The finance minister highlighted that the government has initiated formal negotiations under non-disclosure agreements with a bondholder group and is assessing counter-proposals from two others. This development underscores Ghana's commitment to reworking its debt obligations and stabilizing its economy.

Strategic Negotiations and International Support

The discussions are not only focused on restructuring but also on ensuring 'comparability of treatment' among all creditors, a principle that aims to ensure fair and equitable treatment in the restructuring process. The positive trajectory of these negotiations has been reflected in the uptrend of Ghana's dollar bonds, which have risen by 6-7 points across the curve this month. Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to conduct a second review of Ghana's Extended Credit Facility-backed programme in April, indicating continued international support for Ghana's economic reforms.

The expedited debt restructuring negotiations signal Ghana's proactive approach to addressing its fiscal challenges and laying the groundwork for economic recovery. Successful restructuring could enhance Ghana's financial stability, restore investor confidence, and unlock further international support. As discussions progress, the outcomes will likely have significant implications for Ghana's economic trajectory and its ability to meet its development objectives in the coming years.