Getlink Announces General Meeting for Channel Tunnel's 30th Anniversary, Proposes Dividend Increase and Board Appointments

On 28 February 2024, under the leadership of Jacques Gounon, the Board of Directors of Getlink (Paris: GET) laid out plans for an ordinary and extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders. This meeting, scheduled for 7 May 2024 in Paris, is set to commemorate the Channel Tunnel's 30th anniversary. High on the agenda are financial resolutions including a proposed 10% dividend increase to €0.55 per share and the renewal of board members' terms.

Addressing Leadership and Financial Health

Getlink's Board has taken a definitive stance on the separation of roles between the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer, emphasizing the importance of clarity for shareholders and the market. Jacques Gounon will continue his role as Chairman until the end of his term in 2025, while Yann Leriche is set for a four-year renewal as CEO starting July 2024. These decisions underline Getlink's commitment to leadership stability and operational excellence.

Empowering Future Growth

The meeting will also see the ratification of Jean Mouton’s co-option to the Board of Directors and the renewal of Sharon Flood and Jean-Marc Janaillac's terms for another four years. These steps are integral to maintaining Getlink’s robust expertise in managing the vital link that the Channel Tunnel represents for trade and transportation between the UK and Continental Europe.

Strengthening Cross-Channel Connections

Since its inauguration in 1994, the Channel Tunnel has facilitated the travel of nearly 500 million people and over 102 million vehicles, becoming a cornerstone of UK-Continental trade. The upcoming general meeting underscores Getlink's dedication to enhancing this infrastructure, alongside celebrating three decades of unparalleled service in fostering economic and social connections across the Channel.

As Getlink looks towards future horizons, the decisions made at the May meeting could pave the way for continued innovation and growth. The emphasis on leadership roles, financial health, and community engagement through the Channel Tunnel's anniversary highlights Getlink's strategic vision for a connected and sustainable future.