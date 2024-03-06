Getlink Announces Dividend Increase, Director Renewals, and Executive Appointments Ahead of 2024 General Meeting

Getlink SE, the company behind the pivotal Channel Tunnel operation, has unveiled significant decisions ahead of its 2024 General Meeting, focusing on financial resolutions, directorial appointments, and executive leadership roles. In a move reflecting its financial robustness and commitment to shareholder value, Getlink proposes a 10% dividend increase to €0.55 per share. Additionally, the terms of office for directors Sharon Flood and Jean-Marc Janaillac are set for renewal, while Jean Mouton's recent board co-option awaits ratification.

Advertisment

The separation of roles for the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) remains a key governance principle for Getlink, with the board confirming its support for Jacques Gounon and Yann Leriche in their respective duties. Notably, the board has proposed an amendment to extend the Chairman's term until the 2026 Annual General Meeting, eliminating the annual renewal beyond the age limit. Concurrently, Yann Leriche's CEO term has been unanimously extended for another four years, ensuring leadership continuity.

Strategic Leadership and Governance Decisions

These governance decisions come at a time when Getlink's strategic leadership is more crucial than ever. The proposed dividend increase signals a strong financial position and a positive outlook, while the directorial renewals and executive appointments underscore a commitment to experienced stewardship and operational excellence. The clarification of the Chairman's term aims to provide transparency and stability for shareholders and the market alike.

Advertisment

Getlink's Pivotal Role in European Transport

Getlink SE, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, plays a vital role in European transport infrastructure, operating the Channel Tunnel and providing shuttle services between the UK and France. With the development of the smart border, Getlink ensures the tunnel remains the most efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly cross-Channel link. The significance of Getlink's operations extends beyond transportation, as its ElecLink electricity interconnector and Europorte rail freight subsidiary underline a commitment to sustainable mobility and low carbon services.

Looking Ahead: Getlink's General Meeting and Future Prospects

The upcoming General Meeting on May 7, 2024, will be a pivotal moment for Getlink, as shareholders vote on the proposed financial resolutions, directorial appointments, and the amendment of the Articles of Association. These decisions will shape the company's trajectory, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable mobility and as a linchpin in UK-Continent trade. As Getlink navigates the challenges and opportunities of the post-Brexit landscape and global environmental concerns, its strategic decisions and leadership appointments will be instrumental in driving forward its mission of connecting people, nature, and territories.