Getlink Announces Dividend Hike and Leadership Decisions Ahead of 30th Anniversary General Meeting

On 28 February 2024, under the leadership of Jacques Gounon, Getlink's Board of Directors set the stage for its upcoming General Meeting in Paris on 7 May 2024, coinciding with the Channel Tunnel's 30th anniversary. Key agenda items include a proposed 10% dividend increase, leadership renewals, and a pivotal amendment regarding the Chairman's tenure.

A Financial and Strategic Leap

Signaling confidence in Getlink's performance and future, the Board has proposed a dividend increase to €0.55 per share, reflecting the company's strong financial health and commitment to shareholder value. Additionally, the terms of Sharon Flood and Jean-Marc Janaillac are up for renewal, alongside Jean Mouton's co-option to the Board, ensuring continuity and expertise in guiding Getlink forward.

Leadership Structure and Renewals

In a decisive move, the Board affirmed the separation of the roles of Chairman and CEO, underscoring the importance of governance clarity. Jacques Gounon will continue as Chairman until the end of his current term, bypassing the age limit through a proposed amendment to Article 19 of the Articles of Association. Concurrently, Yann Leriche's CEO tenure is set to extend for another four years, reinforcing leadership stability.

30 Years of Channel Tunnel Success

As Getlink marks three decades since the Channel Tunnel's inauguration, it celebrates not only a historical engineering feat but also a vital economic link between the UK and the Continent. With nearly 500 million people and over 102 million vehicles served, and an integral role in trade and sustainable mobility, Getlink's upcoming General Meeting underscores its continued commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.

As stakeholders anticipate the General Meeting, the proposed strategic decisions reflect Getlink's resilience and forward-looking vision. The leadership renewals and financial proposals not only aim to enhance shareholder value but also to secure Getlink's pivotal role in European transport and trade for years to come.